Aaron Rodgers didn’t practice at all this week but he will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is dealing with a fractured pinky toe on his left foot, an injury he suffered during his 10-day quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers didn’t practice two days last week but was on the field last Friday for some reps before lighting it up against Minnesota in a loss. This week, he didn’t take any snaps but was at least involved in practice Friday.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO