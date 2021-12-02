ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil rises on views OPEC+ may pause supply addition amid Omicron fears

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Thursday, reversing the previous day’s losses, on expectations OPEC+ may pause supply additions amid growing concern the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant could weigh on the global economy and fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 48 cents,...

Comments / 0

