Global stocks rally set to moderate next year, correction likely – Reuters poll

By Reuters
 5 days ago
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Global stocks will shake off recent weakness and rise over the next 12 months but at a more tempered pace than this year’s rally, found a Reuters poll of equity analysts who also said a correction was likely in the next six months. Uncertainty around the...

