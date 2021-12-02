ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Take & Make Crafts

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for some crafting fun, stop by your South Branch Library where we’ll be offering Take...

pdjnews.com

Kids crafts that can make unique holiday gifts

Winter is right around the corner and so are the holidays! With the fall season well under way, this marks the perfect time for ‘kids crafts’ - some unique and homemade gifts for friends or family members. These special crafts can be kept for years to come and are easy and cheap to use. They are also fun for the entire family and for all ages. The best part? Items needed are either already in…
LIFESTYLE
Burnett County Sentinel

Creative Crafting - Christmas crafts

A new month is just around the corner, and it is time for a new, and fun, creative crafting theme! For those that are new to Creative Crafting and are not sure what it is, let’s tell you a bit about it first. We, at the Sentinel, invite our readers and our community to take part in a monthly themed crafting project which we give you a little over two weeks to complete. We share that theme with you each month, along with a little history or fun facts about that theme, and then also share some ideas to get your creative mind flowing on what kind of craft you might like to create. Then in those two weeks after submitting your project, we share your masterpieces off in the paper, and hopefully it will even inspire others to start crafting in get involved in the following month’s theme. You can create your crafts with new materials, or even upcycle with materials you have around the house.
GRANTSBURG, WI
Franklin County Times

Christmas crafting

Lela Wright Ray, retired art, drama and speech teacher from Russellville City Schools, has been painting Christmas ornaments of houses for years – at least 12 a year for the past 25 years. Ray said when it comes to her creations, she has to notice all the little details most...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
notimeforflashcards.com

Gingerbread Craft

I love having free art explorations out for my students during free-choice time and this gingerbread craft is perfect! My students are welcome to come to explore and create or not. Most of my students love creating with art materials, and giving them options at free choice to tap into this love is a great way to work on fine motor skills, creativity and foster new friendships too. That last thing, the friendship fostering, is something I’ve noticed in my PreK class while they create with these art tray collages. They talk, share tools, pass each other collage materials, and usually end up fostering new friendships. This gingerbread craft is delightful, and there is NO way to do this wrong. Just make your gingerbread man however you want!
LIFESTYLE
Sandusky Register

Christmas craft show takes place next month

SANDUSKY — The Boeckling Club, 614 Columbus Ave. in the former Knights of Columbus Hall, is again bringing a popular German tradition, the Christkindlmarkt (krist-kin-del-markt) or Christmas Market, to Sandusky. The historic property’s third Christmas Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. It...
SANDUSKY, OH
theworkathomewoman.com

25 Christmas Crafts to Make and Sell for a Profit with Cricut

Are you looking for a fun and creative way to make extra money for the holidays? If so, keep reading! I have some great Christmas crafts to make and sell for a profit using a Cricut machine!. What Is a Cricut Machine and How Does It Work?. A Cricut machine...
LIFESTYLE
Game Informer Online

Craft Time: Make A Thanksgiving Day Chocobo Hat

It’s 4pm on Thanksgiving Day. You’re probably stuffed with turkey right now, or in the process of stuffing yourself with turkey, or still waiting to stuff yourself with turkey. (If you ate ham, get the hell out of here.) You know what that means? It’s time to make hats!. Making...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Dothan Eagle

Thanksgiving at The Craft

Nicole and Dennis Chestang hosted their annual “Feed the Community” event at The Craft on Thanksgiving. Over 200 free plates of food were passed out with most people coming in to pick up, but several dozen were also delivered by the volunteers who worked that day. Travis Parker, one of the volunteers, said this was the third year that the owners of The Craft have done this event and ”It is definitely a blessing to many people who otherwise wouldn’t have a good meal that day or are away from their families.”
ADVOCACY
slco.org

PAWliday Crafts

Celebrate the PAWlidays with Salt Lake County Animal Services! Join our Humane Educator for free, virtual workshops, there will be 8 in all. Make toys or treats for the cat/dog in your life, or donate your final project to your local animal shelter! Sign your child, or yourself up, for one or for all of them. We will be using odds and ends you most likely have around the house for each activity, so no need to shop.
LIFESTYLE
abilenetx.gov

Felted Ornament Class

Felt is a popular material for making handcrafted products such as bags, hats and other accessories. Textile artists also use felt in their art. Join us at the Main Library as Marcia Linnenkamp teaches us how to make our very own Felt Ornaments for the upcoming holiday season. We will supply all materials, so come ready with some friends to learn a new DIY skill that can be applied to a variety of crafts in the future.
ARTS
Houston Chronicle

Make this lantern with materials you buy at a craft or dollar store

Lanterns are the trendy accessory of the year. They’re beautiful accents indoors and can help light up a porch or patio outdoors. Apartment dwellers love them because all you have to do is pack them up and take them with you to your next place. Lanterns are especially pretty during...
RETAIL
abilenetx.gov

Christmas Flix & Crafts: "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

Families are invited out to enjoy the holidays at your Main Library with holiday films and fun crafts this month. At our first session, we’ll be hosting a free showing of the live-action adaptation of the beloved Dr. Seuss book with “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” starring Jim Carrey. In this film, a grinch and his canine companion attempt to stop Christmas from happening, but will he be able to keep to his plan if he starts to have a change of heart? This film is rated PG for some crude humor and has a run time of 1 hour and 45 minutes. We’ll supply the materials needed for you to also make a small craft and you’re encouraged to bring your own snacks and drinks to enjoy during the movie.
LIFESTYLE
abilenetx.gov

Teen LEGO Club

Teens are invited to join us for our monthly LEGO Club session at your South Branch and hosted in the Teen Room. We’ll bring out a selection of LEGOs so you can join up with friends, while making new ones, and work on projects together. Show off your creativity by seeing what you’re able to construct while working on themed projects or free designing. It’s all about spending an afternoon at your library having fun with other teens.
KIDS
pacificsandiego.com

A dozen new dishes. Four more craft cocktails. It’s time for make a reservation at Madison on Park

University Heights’ Madison on Park is debuting 12 new dishes, as well as four new craft cocktails for diners craving its signature Mediterranean-influenced fare. New menu items include the Harissa Bolognese, made with Pappardelle pasta, a house rose harissa, beef and lamb Bolognese, mint and Grana Padano cheese; the Greek Lamb Kofta, with feta-stuffed spiced lamb skewers, mint and cucumber yogurt; the Pan-Seared Local Seabass, served with bell peppers, onions, garlic, tomatoes, olives and lemon garlic mashed potatoes; and the Mediterranean Burger, made with a chargrilled angus beef patty, cucumber tzatziki, feta, pico de gallo and lettuce on a brioche bun. Wash it all down with one of the new cocktails, like the Grasshopper, made with crème de menthe, crème de cacao, oat milk and a cacao powder rim and the Heavy Metal Drummer, made with Laird’s Bonded Apple Brandy, St. George Spiced Pear Brandy, lemon, angostura and a splash of port.
SAN DIEGO, CA
abilenetx.gov

STEAM Stories: Snowflakes

Join your Main Library for the next STEAM Stories where each event will feature a story kids will love, along with a STEAM activity or demonstration to go along with it. At this session,we’ll be learning all about snowflakes and sharing the children’s book “Snowflakes,” by author Martha Rustad, in which we’ll learn about how snowflakes are formed and what happens when it snows. Afterwards, we’ll show you how to create your own snowflake scene using white crayons and watercolor paints. All the materials will be supplied so don’t miss out on this fun STEAM event designed for elementary-aged youth.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
abilenetx.gov

Origami of the Month

Join us at your Main Library for the next Origami of the Month event. Hosted on the first Wednesday of every month, each session will feature a new origami model for you to learn & create. This come-and-go event will last the entire day, and includes all the supplies and instructions necessary to fold your very own origami! The models will vary in difficulty, but all skill levels are welcome.
ENTERTAINMENT

