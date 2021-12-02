ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

19 puppies removed from Lil Rascals in Lee County over unsanitary conditions

By Christy Soto
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago

UPDATE 11:30 A.M.: Lee County Domestic Animal Services said there were still additional steps they had to take on Thursday morning before the puppies could be made available for adoption. A timeline on when the puppies will be available was not given.

However, there are plenty of pups still looking for a good home. Head HERE to check out the dogs available for adoption.

ESTERO, Fla. – Nineteen puppies were removed from Lil Rascals Puppies Tuesday morning after Domestic Animal Services received complaints about the unsanitary conditions.

Domestic Animal Services found the dogs’ kennels and playpen covered in feces; they snapped these photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2po03N_0dBj4et700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38O8Wb_0dBj4et700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ucUu_0dBj4et700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAWV4_0dBj4et700

The owner of Lil Rascals Puppies Melea Pruskauer said they got there before she could clean the kennels. She claimed to clean the kennels every morning.

Pruskauer let NBC2 into her store and they cleaned up.

“I don’t think we are evil, I think we are here to do good,” Pruskauer said. “I am not going to be in this business if I am going to abuse or hurt them, I am trying to help them and find them homes.”

Pruskauer said these dogs are more than just a paycheck for her.

“They are my babies, I don’t have any kids at home anymore, so I work here a lot and my family knows I spend most of my time in here,” Pruskauer said.

The 19 puppies will be up for adoption at Lee County Domestic Animal Services located at 5600 Banner Drive in Fort Myers. LCDAS did not provide an update on when the puppies will be available.

