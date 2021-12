Running a Massive Crypto Exchange with Stephen Stonberg of Bittrex. What does it take to run a massive crypto exchange? In episode 572, we are going to find out as we welcome the CEO of Bittrex to the show. My favorite place to sell my WAXP, I’ve personally been a customer for a few years. No, this is not a paid endorsement. I’m just saying. So we’ll be joined by Stephen Stonberg to discuss all things crypto and exchanges on episode #572 of the Bad Crypto Podcast.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO