Gambling group Suncity’s shares set to rise 6.1% after arrested chairman resigns

China’s exports rose by double digits in November but growth declined, while imports accelerated in a sign of stronger domestic demand.Exports rose 21.4% over a year earlier to $325.5 billion, decelerating from October’s 27.1% growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports surged 31.7% to $253.8 billion, up from the previous month’s 20.6% rate.China’s exports have been boosted by foreign demand at a time when other global competitors are hampered by anti-coronavirus controls.Stronger imports suggest consumer and other demand is rebounding after a dip brought on by a government crackdown on debt in the real estate industry. Economic growth sank to...
