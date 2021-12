Join your Main Library for the next STEAM Stories where each event will feature a story kids will love, along with a STEAM activity or demonstration to go along with it. At this session,we’ll be learning all about snowflakes and sharing the children’s book “Snowflakes,” by author Martha Rustad, in which we’ll learn about how snowflakes are formed and what happens when it snows. Afterwards, we’ll show you how to create your own snowflake scene using white crayons and watercolor paints. All the materials will be supplied so don’t miss out on this fun STEAM event designed for elementary-aged youth.

