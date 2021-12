Furniture designs are always a pleasure to explore, but something about furniture for pets just strikes the right chord in my heart! Probably because ensuring that my two Persian kitties are comfortable and cozy at home is a number one priority for me. I’m always looking out for fun yet functional furniture designs that’ll make my cats feel right at home. And one of my pet furniture shopping sprees led me to the Two Circles Cat Scratcher. Designed by Jiyoun Kim Studio for the Korean pet product brand Milliong, the Two Circles Cat Scratcher is a part of Milliong’s Cat Furniture Project. It forms an adorable set with the Three Poles Cat Tower, and they follow the theme ‘Beautiful Together’, and they certainly look like it too! But all eyes on the cat scratcher for now! This interesting furniture piece functions not only as a cat scratcher but also as a cozy resting/chilling spot for your cat.

