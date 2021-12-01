ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man testifies Smollett recruited him, brother to fake attack

By DON BABWIN, SARA BURNETT Associated Press
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — An aspiring actor testified Wednesday that Jussie Smollett recruited him and his brother to...

Jussie Smollett testifies at his trial: 'There was no hoax'

CHICAGO (AP) — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett denied Monday that he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself, testifying at his trial that “there was no hoax" and that he was the victim of a hate crime in his downtown Chicago neighborhood. Smollett, who faces charges that he lied...
In and outside court, Smollett fights for reputation, career

CHICAGO (AP) — Outside the courtroom where former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is fighting charges accusing him of lying to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist attack, his publicist has introduced a roster of supporters to the assembled TV cameras. Renowned opera singer Lauren Michelle, who...
Smollett back on stand after calling hoax claim '100% false'

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett will return to the witness stand Tuesday at his trial in Chicago, where the former “Empire” actor called claims that he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself “100% false.”. Prosecutors will continue cross-examining the 39-year-old, who appeared calm through several hours of testimony Monday....
At trial, US actor denies staging racist hoax attack

US actor Jussie Smollett on Monday denied fabricating a hate crime against himself during his trial in Chicago, a case that sparked a wave of national outrage. Smollett's trial started last Monday with very limited media coverage, and the judge prohibited televising the majority of the proceedings.
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett Testifies Osundairo Brothers Asked For $2 Million To Say They Weren’t Involved In Any Hoax

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jussie Smollett’s defense team rested their case on Tuesday, after the actor claimed the Osundairo brothers — the key prosecution witnesses in the case — asked him for $2 million to “go away” and say there were not involved in any hoax. Smollett said Abel and Ola Osundairo — who have said Smollett paid them $3,500 to stage a fake hate crime against him — told him after the incident that they were willing to publicly say they were not part of any hoax if he paid them $1 million each. Smollett said the brothers did not contact him directly with...
‘Like something out of Looney Tune adventures’: Jussie Smollett finally tells jury his version of attack prosecutors allege he orchestrated on himself

At first, when someone yelled at actor Jussie Smollett on the street one frigid night in January 2019, he thought nothing of it. All they shouted was the name of his show: “Empire,” Smollett testified Monday. That happened all the time. Then, he told jurors, he heard more, including racial and homophobic slurs, he said. That got his attention and he turned around, infuriated, to see a hulking ...
Case against Jussie Smollett focuses on how 'hoax' unraveled

Prosecutors' case against Jussie Smollett has focused on how Chicago police say they determined that what they initially believed was a horrific hate crime was actually a fake assault staged by the ex-"Empire actor with help from two brothers.Testimony will continue Wednesday in the trial, which is expected to last about a week.A lead investigator in the case, Michael Theis, said Tuesday that the brothers — who worked with Smollett on the Chicago set of “Empire” — detailed for police how the actor orchestrated the hoax. They said Smollett told them via text message to meet him “on...
Jussie Smollett’s Trial Just Got a Few More WTF Moments

Attorneys for Jussie Smollett, the actor accused of faking a hate crime for attention, requested a mistrial in his blockbuster case Thursday, alleging that the judge lunged at one lawyer and snarled during proceedings. The request was swiftly denied, with Judge James Linn denying that he’d ever lunged at anyone,...
Smoking Pot and ‘Making Out’: Jussie Smollett Details Relationship With Alleged Attacker

Jussie Smollett took the witness stand Monday at his trial in Chicago on disorderly conduct charges for staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself nearly two years ago and then allegedly lying to Chicago police about it.  “There was no hoax,” Smollett maintained throughout nearly four hours of questioning by lead defense attorney Nenye Uche.  The defense focused on dislodging last week’s testimony from brothers Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo. They claimed Smollett recruited them for the hoax to get publicity, that he paid them $3,500 to carry it out, and that Smollett gave them $100 in cash for supplies, which included a...
Chicago activist banned from courthouse during Jussie Smollett trial

A Chicago activist and writer was banned last week from the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse for the duration of the Jussie Smollett trial, apparently because she spoke to the media during the high-profile case. After activist and rap artist Bella BAHHS (Black Ancestors Here Healing Society) spoke to the...
