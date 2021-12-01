Man testifies Smollett recruited him, brother to fake attack

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jussie Smollett’s defense team rested their case on Tuesday, after the actor claimed the Osundairo brothers — the key prosecution witnesses in the case — asked him for $2 million to “go away” and say there were not involved in any hoax. Smollett said Abel and Ola Osundairo — who have said Smollett paid them $3,500 to stage a fake hate crime against him — told him after the incident that they were willing to publicly say they were not part of any hoax if he paid them $1 million each. Smollett said the brothers did not contact him directly with...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO