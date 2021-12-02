Electrical fire displaces 6

Wilson firefighters work inside a 5008 Bear Trap Road mobile home where a fire displaced a family of six on Tuesday morning.

A family of six was displaced when a fire heavily damaged their Wilson home Tuesday morning.

“Three small children were treated on scene for minor injuries but not transported to the hospital,” Wilson Fire/Rescue Services Deputy Chief Jim Campbell wrote in a report.

The home at 2008 Bear Trap Road is a 1,500-square-foot, double-wide mobile home. Flames and smoke were visible on the left side of the structure when fire crews arrived at 8:11 a.m.

Campbell said the home was occupied when the fire started.

The home “sustained significant smoke and fire damage throughout,” Campbell said in the report.

Campbell said no firefighters were injured.

“The cause of the fire was ruled to be electrical in nature,” Campbell said.

The Wilson Police Department, city utilities crews and Wilson County EMS responded to assist firefighters.

“(The) Wilson Police Department responded quickly and secured a perimeter to provide safe working areas for the fire department apparatus,” Campbell said. “Wilson County EMS responded to assist with firefighter rehab and possible injuries. (The) Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist with filling air bottles.”

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced family, which includes three adults and the three small children.

“We’re just shaken up,” said matriarch Katie Mangum, who added that the family lost everything.

Anyone who wishes to donate clothing can call Mangum at 252-292-6034.

Family members and corresponding clothing sizes are: woman, XL clothing and size 8 ½ shoes; man, 2XL clothing and size 10 ½ shoes; woman, size 1 clothing and size 5 shoes; 5-year-old girl, size 6 clothing; 3-year-old boy, size 3T clothing; and 1-year-old, size 2T clothing.