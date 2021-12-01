ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stacey Abrams running for governor of Georgia, again (video)

By Terry Shropshire
 5 days ago
Stacey Abrams (Photo by A.R. Shaw for rolling out)

Political superstar Stacey Abrams has officially announced that she is going to enter the Georgia gubernatorial race in 2022.

This will be the second time that Abrams, 47, will run to be the chief executive of Georgia after she barely lost to the current governor, Brian Kemp, in November 2018.

Abrams made the announcement in a video she posted for her nearly three million Twitter followers on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, that she is ready to flip the Georgia mansion blue, much the way her political machine did with the state’s senate races, transforming her into an American icon. Abrams is mostly credited with helping current Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff turn the state blue for the first time in 36 years as well as helping to elect the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia in American history.

“Our values are still strong, no matter where we come from in Georgia or how long we’ve been here, we believe in this place and our people; folks who deserve to be seen and heard and have a voice,” Abrams says in the video. “Because in the end we are one Georgia.”

Abrams was already a household name in the state of Georgia when she entered the race in 2017. Now, she comes into this second attempt as a national brand who was on President Biden’s shortlist to become vice president of the United States.

Political pundits don’t expect Abrams to receive much competition in the Democratic primaries. Kemp, on the other hand, is seen as politically vulnerable after former President Donald Trump disowned Kemp publicly and even said he would campaign for Abrams to defeat Kemp.

It remains to be seen if Trump will follow through on that threat.

View Abrams’ video announcing her candidacy below.

