ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Indio officials concerned with city’s reputation, suggest sharing less info with media to improve public opinion

By Madison Weil
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0KGr_0dBj3jYD00

Watch: Bonus Q & A with News Channel 3's John White:

On Tuesday, Indio city staff members reviewed a draft of 'the city's strategic plan into 2024', discussing goals and improvements they plan to make. The conversation turned to ways Indio can improve its reputation and what the media should have access to .

“If it’s something that pertains to safety or road construction or things of that nature yes by all means we need to put that out but there are some things that maybe need to stay in-house,” said Indio Mayor Waymond Fermon.

City staff also discussed the definition of transparency.

“Sometimes transparency doesn’t mean just putting everything out...it may be just it’s available if you request it,” Fermon said.

Councilmember Lupe Ramos Amith suggested that all public requests should go through a city clerk, eliminating direct communication between media and police.

“I’m trying to make a point that, you know, the left foot is shooting the right foot and there’s no coordination. I think it’s adding to the negative perception of our public safety,” Ramos Amith said.

Indio Police Chief Mike Washburn also chimed in.

“Our media is frankly lazy. Our media doesn’t really go after stories, they really ask us to write them ourselves almost. So, we’re not pushing anything out just cause we know about it."

- indio police chief mike washburn

Ramos Amith suggested the city simply not respond to media requests about certain crimes.

“Why do we have to answer?," Ramos Amith said.

"Just say we have no comment?," asks one city staff member.

"We have no comment just like the Sheriff," Ramos Amith replies.

The conversation continues.

“If it occurs in the public, it’s hard to hide it. I don’t know why you would shy away from that. It goes to our integrity and transparency," Washburn said.

“It goes to the negative perception,” Ramos Amith replies.

News Channel 3's Madison Weil spoke with Fermon the day after to get his thoughts on the discussion.

“Working on positive PR is one thing...but choosing to not answer or to say ‘no comment’ as a strategy when we’re talking about crime happening in the community I’d argue that’s borderline dishonest...and that prevents us from doing our job...so I’m hoping there’s a way to prevent that from being the path moving forward,” Weil said to Fermon.

“My take on that is, being that I worked in law enforcement. I believe that we should have a PIO [Public Information Officer] for our police department,” Fermon replied.

Fermon was sworn in as mayor on Wednesday. He said he hopes to keep communication channels open.

“We’re looking at things but as far as I see it, I think the best way we have it is now. I really want to work on the communications and relationships with our local media," Fermon said.

This is not the first time media access has been discussed. A few years ago there was a debate over whether or not media should have access to police scanners. Weil brought this up in her conversation with Fermon, pointing out that if news organizations cannot listen to scanners to hear what is happening, and additionally can no longer rely on police to answer questions in the event of breaking news, it will be incredibly challenging to get important information out to the community.

Fermon reminded Weil that he was in favor of the media retaining their access to scanners when that debate was ongoing years ago. He says during his time as mayor, he plans to communicate openly with the press: “History will show that I do support working with the media," Fermon said. "As mayor I’m going to make sure that we really work on those relationships with the news...and the things that we need to get out we’ll get out as effectively as we can.”

Watch Madison's full interview with Fermon below:

You can watch the complete discussion during Tuesday's meeting below:

KESQ's Most Recent Stories Covering the City of Indio:

The post Indio officials concerned with city’s reputation, suggest sharing less info with media to improve public opinion appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Lisa Middleton to be sworn in as Palm Springs mayor on Thursday; 2nd transgender mayor in US history

Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton will become the second transgender individual to serve as the mayor of a United States city. Middleton will be sworn-in during Thursday's city council meeting. She will be the first transgender mayor in California history. She will serve a one-year term as mayor as the position rotates among councilmembers after The post Lisa Middleton to be sworn in as Palm Springs mayor on Thursday; 2nd transgender mayor in US history appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs cannabis business owner allowed to resume business activities, city expected to revoke license again

Palm Springs has withdrawn a letter revoking the business license of a cannabis business owner who the city accused of running an illegal grow operation. Last month, we reported that the city revoked all three of Joy Brown Meredith's cannabis business licenses amid allegations that she was illegally cultivating in a space she was not The post Palm Springs cannabis business owner allowed to resume business activities, city expected to revoke license again appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Waymond Fermon becomes Indio’s new mayor

Waymond Fermon is officially the new mayor of the city of Indio. During Wednesday's city council meeting, the title of mayor was rotated from Elaine Holmes to Fermon. The city of Indio rotates the position of mayor every year. Fermon is Indio's 58th mayor but also the first-ever African American mayor in the city's history. The post Waymond Fermon becomes Indio’s new mayor appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio’s Strategic Plan: The Mayor’s goals for revitalizing the city

The city of Indio is looking at a strategic plan for 2022 through 2024. The city held a special meeting about it Tuesday evening. Several topics are areas of focus, including public safety, business and job growth, community infrastructure, and beautification. The city's new Mayor, Waymond Fermon, sees a new vision for the area. “I The post Indio’s Strategic Plan: The Mayor’s goals for revitalizing the city appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Government
Indio, CA
Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Lt. Mike Bianco, brother of Sheriff, promoted to captain of the Thermal Station

The Thermal Sheriff's Station will soon have a new captain. Lieutenant Mike Bianco has been promoted to captain of the Thermal Station, Correctional Sergeant Deanna Pecoraro of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, confirmed on Friday. The future Captain Bianco is the brother of Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. We have reached out to the Sheriff's The post Lt. Mike Bianco, brother of Sheriff, promoted to captain of the Thermal Station appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Gov. Newsom & acting Gov. Kounalakis issue statement on death of Detective Armando Cantu

Governor Gavin Newsom and Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis issued the following statement on the death of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Detective Armando Cantu: “We are heartbroken to learn of the loss of Detective Armando Cantu. We send our deepest condolences to Detective Cantu’s family and friends, as well as those who served alongside him. Let us The post Gov. Newsom & acting Gov. Kounalakis issue statement on death of Detective Armando Cantu appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Day 4 of Palm Springs quadruple homicide trial: more testimony from witnesses

It's day four in the Palm Springs quadruple homicide trial. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25): Carlos Campos Rivera, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya. The victims were all found shot and killed on the night of February 3rd, 2019. Three of the victims were The post Day 4 of Palm Springs quadruple homicide trial: more testimony from witnesses appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Los Angeles County confirms first case of Omicron variant

Los Angeles County has just announced confirmation of the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The person recently returned to the county after traveling to South Africa via London, according to the Department of Public Health. The patient is a fully vaccinated adult, and the person's symptoms "are improving without medical care." PRESS The post Los Angeles County confirms first case of Omicron variant appeared first on KESQ.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q A#News Channel 3#Sheriff
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Indio discuss strategic plan for 2022-2024

The city of Indio is looking at a strategic plan for 2022 through 2024. The city held a special meeting about it Tuesday evening. Several topics are areas of focus, including public safety, business and job growth, community infrastructure, and beautification. Each topic has several actions items. A few noteworthy ones are replacing the body-worn The post City of Indio discuss strategic plan for 2022-2024 appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs business owners sound off on homelessness issues plaguing downtown

The Palm Springs police chief and city manager listened intently Wednesday night for a discussion about growing issues with homeless people in the south end of downtown. Dozens of business owners met at a showroom to express frustration with health and safety hazards around their storefronts including drug use, human feces and mental illness. "All The post Palm Springs business owners sound off on homelessness issues plaguing downtown appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Newsom: Omicron variant won’t spark California shutdown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Confirmation of the first U.S. case of the omicron variant in California was not surprising and shouldn’t force another shutdown heading into the holidays, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday. State health officials said they are increasing COVID-19 testing at California’s airports for arrivals from countries identified by the U.S. Centers for The post Newsom: Omicron variant won’t spark California shutdown appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Efforts launched to ‘Save Lake Cahuilla’ from closing to the public

Lake Cahuilla may be forced to close to visitors when Riverside County's 50-year contract with the Coachella Valley Water District expires. The 135-acre lake in La Quinta is a popular fishing spot and includes a campground, hiking trails, picnic, and playground facilities as well as a swimming pool. There's a new effort to keep the The post Efforts launched to ‘Save Lake Cahuilla’ from closing to the public appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KESQ News Channel 3

‘All four were executed’: Prosecution shares new details in Palm Springs quadruple murder case

Opening statements began on Monday in the Palm Springs quadruple murder case. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25) on February 3rd, 2019.  “You will learn that Jose Vladimir Larin Garcia is the executioner,” said Samantha Paixao, Deputy District Attorney, Riverside County, addressing the jury in court.  Victims The post ‘All four were executed’: Prosecution shares new details in Palm Springs quadruple murder case appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘It’s growing worse’: Local business owners form group to take on homelessness issues

Local business owners in Palm Springs are coming together to take on homelessness, which they're calling one of the most serious issues in the city.  The new Business Community Watch group is a coalition of business representatives on the south end of downtown. They're looking to put a stop to crime, drugs and other health The post ‘It’s growing worse’: Local business owners form group to take on homelessness issues appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy