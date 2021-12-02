ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston-area charities say rising costs mean less donations for children

By Mycah Hatfield
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

Local charities are being hit from every direction as they try to provide gifts to children in need this holiday season.

Laura Ward, president and CEO of the Houston Children's Charity said the donations they are receiving are not going as far.

"He said he usually fills up a U-Haul truck for $6,000," Ward said of their partners with Toys for Tots. "This year he filled up a U-Hau truck twice for $11,000 each."

Ward said they anticipated challenges this year, so they scaled back some but did not expect it to be this bad. Typically, they provide four gifts each for 20,000 children. This year, it will be three gifts for 15,000 kids.

The number they are serving is down but the dollar figure they need to provide is up.

"The numbers are staggering and it never works out to where the balance is what you need it to be," Ward explained. "We have more needy families this year than ever before."

In addition to struggling with donations, Ward said when they do receive money, it is challenging to find the gifts they are looking for.

The Houston Children's Charity allows registered parents to go to the George R. Brown Convention Center and select gifts for their children ahead of Christmas. They provide the families with wrapping paper for the gifts but have found that is tough to come by this year in the quantity they need.

"We are going to local places, buying them out on a daily basis," Ward said.

Ward is confident that even with the struggles they are facing, they will have what they need by Dec. 18.

For more updates on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Loyal customer surprises favorite Dunkin' employee with fully furnished house after she was evicted

An Ohio Dunkin' employee and her family witnessed the ultimate Christmas miracle this year, weeks after being evicted from their Mount Healthy home. Ebony Johnson, a mother of three, was left speechless when Suzanne Burke, a woman she befriended in the drive-thru line over the years, surprised her with a new, fully furnished home just in time for the holidays. Speaking to ABC affiliate WCPO, Burke shared that she knew she had to take action when she learned Johnson had fallen on hard times. "When she experienced this hardship, I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids," Burke explained.
REAL ESTATE
ksgf.com

Price Cutter Charity Championship Gives Record Donation

A record amount of money has been given to charities across the Ozarks Tuesday after the Price Cutter Charity Championship this past summer. Over 1 million dollars was gifted to 52 charities, more than the previous record set in 2014. Since the tournament was founded in 1990, over 18 million...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
Community Impact Houston

Where to donate for Thanksgiving this year in Houston

For those looking to give items or monetary donations for Thanksgiving this year, check out these organizations that help feed Houstonians on Thanksgiving. 1. Thanksgiving is the busiest time of year for the Houston Food Bank. The Houston Food Bank has red barrels that can be found in grocery stores throughout the Houston area. Donations are also accepted at their two Houston locations at 535 Portwall St., Houston, and 146 Knobcrest Drive, Houston. 713-223-3700. www.houstonfoodbank.org.
Paragould Daily Press

Light display aims to generate charity donations

Many people who erect outside Christmas light displays just do it to celebrate the season, but Robbie Mullins has a purpose behind his display at 800 Hillview Drive in Paragould. “I’m wanting to give back to the community and do a positive thing,” he said, “so each year I pick...
PARAGOULD, AR
KYTV

InvestigateTV: How to check charities before you donate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Consumer Investigative Reporter Ashley Reynolds from Gray Television affiliate KY3 in Springfield, Missouri joined InvestigateTV to give her best tips for checking into charities before you donate hard-earned money. Charity Navigator and Give.Org are Ashley’s favorite resources for checking various organizations to see things such as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Hau
wlvr.org

Charities say donations are up this holiday season — but so is the demand

Charitable organizations across the Lehigh Valley have been giving out hundreds of free turkeys and meals to help out families this Thanksgiving. While there is a much higher need for food this year, more people in the community are chipping in. Veronne Demesyeux is the associate executive director of New...
arlnow.com

Ask Eli: Reader vote for Thanksgiving charity donation

This regularly scheduled sponsored Q&A column is written by Eli Tucker, Arlington-based Realtor and Arlington resident. Please submit your questions to him via email for response in future columns. Video summaries of some articles can be found on YouTube on the Ask Eli, Live With Jean playlist. Enjoy!. Happy Thanksgiving...
WRAL News

NC licensed charities received $10.8 million less in donations this year

On Monday, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall revealed how much North Carolina charities received in donations this year. The annual Charitable Solicitation Report is a 12-month review of charities and professional fundraisers registered with the state. It also features helpful information for anyone interested in giving this holiday season. The...
WATE

Knoxville organization is donating $100,000 to local charities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Giving Tuesday has brought out the best of the East Tennessee community. The Chairman’s Club will be donating $100,000 to 7 non-profits in the region. The organization is made up of 100 men who are wanting to make a difference in the community. All the work...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
walls102.com

Rock stars donate signed item to area charity

OTTAWA – The next fundraiser for the LaSalle County M.A.P. Christmas for Kids organization will feature a unique collectible up for silent auction. Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar and former Van Halen bass guitarist Michael Anthony autographed the white electric guitar. The non-profit organization helps provide winter clothing and other items for children in LaSalle County.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
KTEN.com

56% Of Americans Donated to Charity in 2021, at Average of $574

With this year’s Giving Tuesday fast approaching on Nov. 30, LendingTree surveyed more than 2,000 Americans to learn whether they’re planning to make charitable contributions that day and assess their donations so far in 2021. Among the most notable findings is that 56% of Americans donated to charity in 2021,...
963xke.com

Do You Plan to Donate to a Charity for Giving Tuesday?

This is after Thanksgiving when we give to our in-laws . . . Black Friday, when we give to huge mega-chains . . . Small Business Saturday, when we give to family businesses . . . and Cyber Monday, when we shop online, just like the other 364 days of the year.
Joplin Globe

Giving Tuesday fundraisers provide donations to area nonprofits, charities

After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, any leftover dollars may be donated to area charities and nonprofits on Giving Tuesday, an annual day of generosity that takes place around the world. The global day of generosity is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving since...
JOPLIN, MO
KMBC.com

New vending machine donates to charity with the swipe of a card

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People in Kansas City have a new, more efficient, way to donate this Giving Tuesday, a literal machine. The Giving Machine is set up just like a vending machine. Anyone who donates can simply select who they'd like to donate to, swipe a credit card and it's done.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
100K+
Followers
10K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy