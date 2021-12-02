ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shawn Mendes Sings ‘It’ll Be Okay’ After Breakup

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqvRP_0dBj0kKJ00

Shawn Mendes has released new single “It’ll Be Okay.” The ballad follows the news of his split with Camila Cabello after they dated for more than two years.

On the new track, he addresses the apprehension that follows the end of a relationship. “Are we gonna make it?” he wonders to open the song. “If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy/It’ll be okay,” he sings on the chorus. “If we can’t stop the bleeding/We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay/I will love you either way.”

Mendes and Cabello announced their breakup in mid-November with matching statements on their respective Instagram stories. In 2019 they released their collaborative track “Señorita,” which hit Number One on the Billboard Hot 100.

“It’ll Be Okay” is the singer’s first new solo music since his fourth studio album, Wonder , which arrived last December and promptly debuted at Number One on Rolling Stone‘s Top 200 Albums chart. In August, the singer dropped the LP single’s video for the Tainy-assisted “ Summer of Love ” and the pair performed the song at the VMAs in September.

Mendes will hit the road next year for his Wonder: the World Tour . The arena trek kicks off in March in Europe before heading stateside in summer 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

See Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers Chat About Touring, Their ‘ACL’ Episode and More

Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers provided counterprogramming of sorts to their joint Austin City Limits episode Saturday as the two singers held a conversation over Instagram Live. Both singers made their Austin City Limits debut for the Dec. 4 episode, filmed during their October visits to the Moody Theatre; as Rodrigo told Bridgers during their conversation, the ACL set was the first time she’d ever been to Austin. While Rodrigo has staged a handful of concerts and festival performances following the release of her debut LP Sour — Number One on Rolling Stone’s list of the 50 Best Albums of 2021 —...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Jimmy Fallon Releases New Track ‘It Was a Masked Christmas’ With Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande

Jimmy Fallon is bringing on the Christmas season with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion on their new track “It Was a Masked Christmas,” accompanied by a music video directed by Dan Opsal. “It Was a Masked Christmas” and the new video unsurprisingly lean into the experiences of the pandemic holiday seasons of the past two years. Fallon sings about covering noses and mouths and only getting Wi-Fi for Zoom calls from the laundry room, while Meg raps about putting Purell on everything from the Turkey to the egg nog and candy canes. Grande meanwhile, goes for a more typical theme...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘Not the Best Idea’: Kyle Rittenhouse Says He Regrets That He Went to Kenosha. The Right Doesn’t

Kyle Rittenhouse said that he regrets going to Kenosha, where he killed two people, the very trip that earned him praise as a hero from the right. “Well, hindsight being 20/20, probably not the best idea to go down there,” he said Monday on the podcast You Are Here from right-wing media company the Blaze. “Can’t change that. But I defended myself and that’s what happened.” Rittenhouse was acquitted of homicide and attempted homicide after shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring one other during unrest at a racial justice protest last summer. Because both Huber and Rosenbaum served...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SheFinds

Here’s The Real Reason Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Broke Up—We’re Shocked!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been the power couple of pop music for the last two years, ever since releasing their hit song “Señorita” together in June 2019 and making their romantic relationship official shortly thereafter. However, earlier this week the pair took to social media to announce the official end to their romance, stating that just as they began as friends, they will continue forth as such.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Shawn Mendes
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello Looks Sad In 1st Public Photos Since Heartbreaking Shawn Mendes Split

Following her split from Shawn Mendes, singer Camila Cabello stepped out to do some shopping in Los Angeles. Camila Cabello stepped out for a shopping trip in Los Angeles following her breakup from Shawn Mendes. The 24-year-old singer spent some time on Melrose on Monday, Nov. 22 and looked a bit downcast. She wore a vibrant red dress and black sandals for the outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Camila Cabello Shares Cryptic Quote After Shawn Mendes Split: ‘You Are Perfectly Human’

Subtle! Camila Cabello shared a cryptic quote just one week after announcing her split from Shawn Mendes. “You are bones and blood and organs,” read the quote Camila, 24, shared via Instagram Stories on Friday, November 26. “You are the ocean and the soil. You are the ancient trees and the softest blade of grass. You are love and tears and tiny particles from space. You are ancestors and aliens. You are perfectly human and perfectly divine. What will it take for you to stop pretending otherwise?”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabello#Instagram
KXLY

Shawn Mendes pledges to ‘shop vintage’ to help the environment

Shawn Mendes buys “vintage” clothing because he wants to protect the environment. The 23-year-old singer admits that his fashion sense is being increasingly influenced by his environmental concerns. The chart-topping star – who recently announced his split from Camila Cabello – told Rollacoaster Magazine: “These days I’m trying my best...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Camila Cabello debuts mint green hair 1 week after Shawn Mendes split

Camila Cabello just debuted a pretty pastel hair color and it's such a different look for the pop star. The 24-year-old "Señorita" singer can usually be spotted with her signature long brunette hair, but she appears to be switching things up with a light green hue in her latest Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes ‘Really Upset’ After Losing Dog Tarzan In Camila Cabello Split: He Wants ‘Split Custody’

Shawn Mendes is clearly feeling the loss after splitting with Camila Cabello — of his furry friend, Tarzan!. Shawn Mendes, 23, is heartbroken after splitting with his girlfriend of over two years, Camila Cabello, 24. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned, however, that the “Stitches” singer isn’t in stitches about his fizzled out romance — but rather about the loss of his beloved dog Tarzan in the process! “Shawn is trying to move on with his life and he is getting ready to drop a single and go on tour,” a source close to Shawn said. “Although he is in a good place in his head over the breakup with Camila, there is one aspect of it that he is not okay with, which is being separated from his dog Tarzan!”
PETS
Us Weekly

Camila Cabello Cuddles With Puppies, Says She Has a ‘Lot to Be Thankful for’ After Shawn Mendes Split

Feeling blessed! Camila Cabello reflected on all the positives in her life on Thanksgiving — less than two weeks after she confirmed her split from Shawn Mendes. “I have a lot to be thankful for, but I’m especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w[ith] me while I meditate 🧘‍♀️,” the 24-year-old star wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. “Happy gratitude day everybody! I’m very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey!”
PETS
thepostathens.com

Tracking Trends: A breakdown of Shawn and Camila’s breakup

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have finally called it quits on their two-year relationship, and after Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s split last month, Twitter no longer believes in love. The announcement came in the form of an Instagram story post from both of them with white text on a...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy