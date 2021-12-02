ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks' Luka Samanic: Posts 29 points for Westchester

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Samanic played 36 minutes in Westchester's loss to Maine on Monday, totaling 29 points (10-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Lands Russell Westbrook In New York

There has been no shortage of ups and downs during Russell Westbrook’s early tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, Westbrook is averaging 20.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while the Lakers hold an 12-12 record — ranking seventh in the Western Conference. His output of 0.769 points per possession ranks last among the 19 players with at least 500 possessions.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Luka Samanic: Putting up big numbers in G League

Samanic tallied 29 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocked shots and two steals over 34 minutes in Westchester's 108-101 win over Long Island on Tuesday. A former first-round NBA draft pick by the Spurs, Samanic linked up with the Knicks this season and...
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Evan Fournier: Surpasses 25-point mark

Fournier amassed 26 points (8-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 42 minutes during Tuesday's 106-100 win over the Lakers. Fournier hasn't reached the 25-point mark since the season opener when he scored 32 points in a loss to the Celtics, and he had scored in single digits in five of his last six games, but he bounced back admirably here and was one of the biggest reasons why the Knicks pulled away with the victory. He's averaging 10.5 points per game this month.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic reveals secret behind 32-point eruption for Nuggets as they beat the Knicks

Nikola Jokic dropped 32 points, 11 rebounds and five assist for the Denver Nuggets as they beat the New York Knicks on Saturday 113-99. Jokic has always been one to make jokes after his team wins. On Friday night Jokic went to the Meadowlands Race Track to see horse races and he says they were a reason for his success on Saturday. Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported that Jokic said this about the race track after the Nuggets win,
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
CBS Sports

Knicks' Kemba Walker: Records 17 points

Walker logged 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes Friday during a 118-97 loss versus Phoenix. Though his team-best 17 points seem promising, Walker's fantasy managers continue receiving mostly disappointing overall value. His recent scoring average -- 8.8 points across the Knicks' last five matchups -- indicates he is nowhere close to the quality some expected from him.
NBA
Newsday

Knicks cough up 25-point lead, then hold off Lakers at Garden

The game pitting the Knicks against the Lakers had the anticipation of a star-driven matchup of historic franchises on the rise and a national television audience watching from a sold-out Madison Square Garden, but had already lost some of its luster even before it began. LeBron James was suspended for...
NBA
southernillinoisnow.com

Knicks beat Lakers after blowing 25-point lead….Thompson closer to returning

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Knicks were able to regroup after squandering a 25-point lead against the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers. Immanuel Quickley nailed four 3-pointers in the final period to bail out the Knicks in a 106-100 victory over the Lakers. Quickly scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth, helping New York stretch a three-point lead to 12 with 4:58 remaining.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Fg#Spurs#The G League
Posting and Toasting

Westchester Knicks suffer double-digit loss to Maine Celtics

After picking up two consecutive wins against the Long Island Nets, the Westchester Knicks were back in action Saturday against the Maine Celtics. Celtics’ two-way player Brodric Thomas made a solid impression early on by scoring 14 of the team’s 37 first quarter points. Westchester cut their deficit to nine points in the second quarter behind 16 points from Knicks’ two-way player Luka Samanic. Maine controlled most of the first half where the home team held a double-digit lead after the first quarter and a 73-50 at halftime.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Alec Burks: Taking over as starting point guard

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday that Burks will be the Knicks' starting point guard going forward, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports. Burks made what looked to be a spot start Saturday at Atlanta, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 39 minutes while Kemba Walker rested and Derrick Rose (ankle) sat out. But Thibodeau told the media Monday that he'll continue to roll with Burks at the one, with Rose and Immanuel Quickley as the two backups. For the time being, Thibodeau said Walker -- a much ballyhooed offseason acquisition -- will not be a part of the nightly rotation.
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Westchester Knicks drop second straight game to Maine Celtics

Week Five of the G League season started Monday, as the Westchester Knicks faced off against the Maine Celtics in their second meeting in three days. Early Monday afternoon, the New York Knicks announced Miles McBride was going to be with Westchester on assignment. Westchester had a strong start to...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Empire Sports Media

Knicks should make big shift at point guard against Nets

The New York Knicks need more firepower on offense to start games, especially with the inconsistencies of Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose currently dealing with an ankle injury. Walker has struggled to open the year with his new team, averaging 11.7 points, a career-low over 24.5 minutes. Walker may be hitting 41.3% from downtown this season, but in the month of February, he’s connected on just 29.6%.
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Westchester Knicks storylines to follow during 2021-22 season

The Westchester Knicks are in the early stages of the 2021-22 campaign and there are many intriguing storylines to following throughout the season. With Westchester being a developmental team, the team could see new faces with rookies being assigned to the team. On the other side, there’s a chance a player departs Westchester via an NBA call-up.
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Westchester Knicks pick up dominant 123-102 win over College Park Skyhawks

After two tough losses to the Maine Celtics, the Westchester Knicks were back in action Thursday night in the first game of a back-to-back against the College Park Skyhawks. Westchester’s strong play started from the jump. The Knicks jumped out to an 8-2 lead behind five points from Luka Samanic. The team looked solid on both ends, as the home team held a double digit lead for nearly all of the first half and held College Park to 38 first half points.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets news: James Harden credits HOFer for 34-point outburst vs. Knicks

Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden has been on a mini-slump recently–for his standards– and he may have broken out of it on Tuesday night in New York as he dropped 34 points in a win over the New York Knicks. For the big game, Harden credited not his coaching staff or his trainer, not his chef or even his teammates. Harden said that NBA hall-of-famer and one of the greatest shooters of all-time, Reggie Miller, was the one who helped him the most to get out of the “slump.”
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy