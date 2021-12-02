Knicks' Luka Samanic: Posts 29 points for Westchester

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday that Burks will be the Knicks' starting point guard going forward, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports. Burks made what looked to be a spot start Saturday at Atlanta, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 39 minutes while Kemba Walker rested and Derrick Rose (ankle) sat out. But Thibodeau told the media Monday that he'll continue to roll with Burks at the one, with Rose and Immanuel Quickley as the two backups. For the time being, Thibodeau said Walker -- a much ballyhooed offseason acquisition -- will not be a part of the nightly rotation.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO