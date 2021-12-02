Clippers' Amir Coffey: Unavailable Wednesday

While the NBA Players are known to work their way in the gym, day-in and day-out, they are also known for dawning the most outrageous style and Kyle Kuzma’s pre-game outfit in Washington Wizards latest game against the Charlotte Hornets only goes to justify the same. As a result, of which many NBA stars also commented upon the same.
When it comes to social justice, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lakers superstar LeBron James are often hand-in-hand. But after LeBron’s recent behavior against the Indiana Pacers, the NBA legend has LeBron in his crosshairs. In a video posted on Substack, Abdul-Jabbar admonished LeBron for a provocative dance he did...
The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
Devin Booker is one of the most talented young players in the NBA right now, having played in the 2021 Finals and leading the Phoenix Suns alongside Chris Paul in a season where nobody believed in them. He's very talented with the ball in his hands and one of the...
There has been no shortage of ups and downs during Russell Westbrook’s early tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, Westbrook is averaging 20.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while the Lakers hold an 12-12 record — ranking seventh in the Western Conference. His output of 0.769 points per possession ranks last among the 19 players with at least 500 possessions.
DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
Bronny James’ high school team, Sierra Canyon, hosted his dad’s old team, St. Vincent-St. Mary, at Staples Center on Saturday night. The son of the Los Angeles Lakers star forward put on a show. Bronny James scored 19 points and showed off his excellent shooting stroke in front of a...
The 2002 NBA Finals were the third consecutive and final NBA championship featuring the 'greatest 1-2 punch' ever in Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. After three straight NBA Finals appearances, this iteration of the Lakers had probably the most 'equal' output from Bryant and O'Neal. O'Neal averaged 27 PPG that year to Bryant's 25, and Bryant's big game acumen at that point was fully cemented.
Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
In the history of jokes in poor taste, Nick Van Exel's tops the ranking and it resulted in him getting traded from the Los Angeles Lakers in 1998. His partnership with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal was meant to create a dynasty, but he did not play together long enough to see it materialize.
JaVale McGee has been wearing protective glasses in games since getting booped in his eye earlier this month. Since, he’s made the best of it. McGee successfully took the style of his glasses to another level last Friday when his Phoenix Suns visited the Memphis Grizzlies. McGee sported dark lenses...
The Golden State Warriors currently boast the league-best record with 16 wins and only two losses. Steve Kerr already said this team is set to make a lot of noise this season, and the first month of the season is the biggest proof of that. Plenty of people are waiting...
Damian Lillard has sent the NBA world into a frenzy on Monday morning. The Portland All-Star reportedly wants to play with Ben Simmons, per Shams Charania and Sam Amick. Portland discussed a trade with Philadelphia while former GM Neil Olshey was still with the team but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement.
If you look at the standings, the Houston Rockets are 13th overall behind the Spurs, Kings, and Blazers in the Western Conference. But after Sunday night's victory over the Pelicans, H-Town made a bit of history. Amazingly, the victory marks the sixth straight win for the Rockets, making them the...
The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the start that many expected of them. The team is currently 10-10 with a quarter of the season out the way, and have not been convincing, to say the least. LeBron James has not been healthy, and neither has Anthony Davis which isn’t a surprise. Most importantly, Russell Westbrook has not been a great signing.
It’s not only Golden State Warriors fans who are excited about the return of Klay Thompson. By the looks of it, even Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant can’t wait to see the other half of the Splash Bros in action. Thompson is progressing well in his recovery, even scrimmaging with...
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls took the latest battle of the Ball brothers, riding a stellar performance by Nikola Vucevic to a 133-119 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Chicago shot a season-high 59.6% from the field and had five players score in double figures. Vucevic had...
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell rocked the rim with a crushing slam dunk during a big first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers hosted the Jazz on Sunday, December 5. With 3:56 left in the opening quarter, Mitchell drove down the middle of the court...
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James wasn't happy with the way that his recent positive COVID-19 test was handled by the NBA. James was forced to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier this week after registering a positive test, but he was back in action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night after returning two negative PCR tests within 24 hours. After the game against the Clippers, James expressed some frustration with the way that the situation was handled.
