Police: Arrest made in death of Ryan Rogers

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Cafe Boulud's decadent truffle dinner is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season in South FloridaBest of South FloridaFlorida State
NYC's Carbone team is bringing Parm to Palm Beach CountyBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
Nab tickets for these remaining events during next week's Palm Beach Food & Wine FestivalBest of South FloridaPalm Beach, FL
Palm Beach Gardens Police Assist Federal Agents With Ryan Rogers DeathAbby JosephPalm Beach Gardens, FL
South Florida Soul Singer Pauline Marie Releases New Single I Still Believe In ChristmasShe Got Game MediaFlorida State
Related
Couple struck by DUI suspect still hospitalized
A couple in their 90s remains hospitalized after police said they were hit by a suspected DUI driver at a Christmas parade Saturday night in Vero Beach.
Previous victim says system failed Ryan Rogers
A Georgia senior citizen, who was previously attacked by the man accused of killing Palm Beach Gardens teenager Ryan Rogers, said he tried to get the judge and prosecutor to put the mentally ill man in prison to no avail.
1 person injured in industrial accident in West Palm Beach
One person is injured following an industrial accident in West Palm Beach Monday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Missing 83-year-old Belle Glade man found safe, deputies say
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Mendez Deans has been located.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman arrested for DUI after striking couple at Vero Beach parade
A 72-year-old woman is accused of driving under the influence in a crash that injured two people Saturday at a Vero Beach parade.
1 person injured after vehicle catches fire in West Palm Beach
The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Southern Boulevard and Kirk Road.
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside Chipotle
A suspect is in custody following a deadly triple shootout outside a restaurant in northern Palm Beach County last month.
Police investigating after body found in Palm Beach
Palm Beach police are conducting an investigation after the body of a person was found outside a bank Saturday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vero Beach shooting leaves 1 in critical condition
A person was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Saturday night in Vero Beach.
Deputies looking for people who had contact with accused killer
Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for people who had contact with an accused killer days before Thanksgiving.
Mental state of accused child killer under microscope
We are digging deeper into the past of Ryan Roger's accused killer, including his mental health treatment history.
Accused killer could have received 20 years for prior crime
Seven years ago, police in Atlanta charged Semmie Williams with aggravated assault strangulation and battery against a person 65 and older.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City leaders hold moment of silence for Ryan Rogers
During Thursday night's City Council meeting, Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Rachelle Litt asked for a moment of silence to reflect on the seemingly senseless killing of a 14-year-old boy.
Founders of Moms for Liberty group speak out
Nearly one year after Moms for Liberty was founded in Florida, the group has spread across the country and with it, questions over whether the moms' group that touts parental rights is driven by an agenda beyond the classroom.
Ice cream truck vendor robbed, shot with BB gun in West Palm Beach
The incident occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. at 34th Street and Broadway Avenue.
Former Martin County deputy sentenced to prison
A former Martin County deputy has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for making dozens of bogus drug arrests.
Pedestrian killed in crash involving car in Martin County
A 51-year-old female pedestrian was killed in crash that involved a blue Honda in Martin County on Friday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Man stabbed to death in unincorporated West Palm Beach
Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing following a domestic disturbance that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Student, 11, arrested after bringing BB gun to school
An 11-year-old student at an Okeechobee County school is arrested after bringing a BB gun to campus.
Police: Woman shot, killed through sliding glass door
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her Port St. Lucie home.
WPTV West Palm Beach
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.
Comments / 6