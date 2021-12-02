Marcus Freeman Will Reportedly Replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

Luke Fickell was considered a top candidate for the vacancy

CINCINNATI — Marcus Freeman is expected to become the head coach at Notre Dame according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell was considered a top candidate to replace Brian Kelly, who left for LSU earlier this week.

"I don't know what there is to address," Fickell said on Tuesday. "I don't talk to a whole lot of people. There is nothing. That's the crazy thing. It's all whatever is being said out there and different things. There is no speculation. Is the job open? I guess it is. I wouldn't know if someone didn't tell me. Most importantly, all I care about is the guys on this team."

Fickell would certainly be interested in the job, but not while the Bearcats are fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

There was a report that made it sound like the Fighting Irish would wait on Fickell , but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Plenty of Notre Dame players lobbied for Freeman, but many wondered if they'd be willing to hire a head coach without any experience leading a Division I college program.

It looks like Cincinnati fans can breathe a sigh of relief with Freeman—Fickell's former assistant—likely to become Kelly's successor at Notre Dame.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Report: Notre Dame Players Want Marcus Freeman as new Head Coach

Bearcats Stay at No. 4 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Game Preview: UC Rekindles Hardwood Rivalry Against Miami

Bearcats Legend Tony Pike Weighs in on Luke Fickell's Future at the University of Cincinnati

Coaches With Cincinnati Ties Atop Oddsmaker's List to be Notre Dame Head Coach

Look: Brian Kelly Abruptly Leaves Notre Dame, Informs Players Over Text Message

Report: Luke Fickell, Marcus Freeman Among Lead Candidates for Notre Dame HC Vacancy

The All Bearcats UC Football MVPs

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Named AAC Defensive Player of the Week

UC Football Moves up to No. 3 in Latest AP Poll

Five UC Seniors Accept Invites to 2022 Senior Bowl

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Drops Second Straight in 61-59 Loss to Monmouth

Top 2022 Edge Rusher Mario Eugenio Commits to Cincinnati

Todd McShay: 'Ohio State is Simply Better' Than Cincinnati

Final Huddle: UC Clinches Undefeated Regular Season in 35-13 win Over ECU

Game Preview: Cincinnati Looks to Avoid Road Trap Against ECU

Report: Luke Fickell Staying at Cincinnati Following This Season

Coby Bryant Named Finalist for Jim Thorpe Award

Watch: Arquon Bush Mic'd up at UC Football Practice

Bearcats Move up to No. 4 in Historic CFP Rankings

Top Recruit on Bearcats Head Coach Luke Fickell: 'He's Not Leaving'

Mario Eugenio: 'Cincinnati is a Different Vibe'

Three Man Weave: Bearcats Pass the Test Against Illinois

Instant Analysis: Bearcats Dominate Illinois 71-51 in Hall of Fame Classic

Darrian Beavers Named Butkus Award Finalist

Final Huddle: Statement Made on Senior Night

Game Preview: Bearcats Welcome in SMU on Senior Day

Bearcats Offer Rising 2023 Wide Receiver Tyler Williams

Watch: Myjai Sanders Mic'd up at Bearcats Practice

National College Football Writer Paints 'Probable' CFP Path for Bearcats

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Taken in First Round in Latest Mock Draft

Alec Pierce Projected as Possible First-Round Pick by Evaluator

Three-Star 2022 Wide Receiver Commits to UC

Data Unveiled Comparing UC Athletic Finances With Current Big 12 Members

Zeiqui Lawton Entering Transfer Portal

Bearcats Men's Basketball Adds Third Piece to 2022 Recruiting Class

UC Football Lands Commitment From Elite 11 Quarterback

Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk