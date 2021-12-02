ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Marcus Freeman Will Reportedly Replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

By James Rapien
 5 days ago

Luke Fickell was considered a top candidate for the vacancy

CINCINNATI — Marcus Freeman is expected to become the head coach at Notre Dame according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell was considered a top candidate to replace Brian Kelly, who left for LSU earlier this week.

"I don't know what there is to address," Fickell said on Tuesday. "I don't talk to a whole lot of people. There is nothing. That's the crazy thing. It's all whatever is being said out there and different things. There is no speculation. Is the job open? I guess it is. I wouldn't know if someone didn't tell me. Most importantly, all I care about is the guys on this team."

Fickell would certainly be interested in the job, but not while the Bearcats are fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

There was a report that made it sound like the Fighting Irish would wait on Fickell , but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Plenty of Notre Dame players lobbied for Freeman, but many wondered if they'd be willing to hire a head coach without any experience leading a Division I college program.

It looks like Cincinnati fans can breathe a sigh of relief with Freeman—Fickell's former assistant—likely to become Kelly's successor at Notre Dame.

Cincinnati, OH
