ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Data hacked for 400,000 Planned Parenthood LA patients

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles branch of Planned Parenthood was hit by a data breach involving about 400,000 patients, but there is no indication that the information was used “for fraudulent purposes," the group said.

A hacker installed computer malware between Oct. 9 and Oct. 17 and “exfiltrated" files containing patient names and possibly addresses, insurance and medical information, including procedures they may have undergone, Planned Parenthood Los Angeles warned Tuesday.

“Patients are encouraged to review statements from their healthcare providers or health insurers and contact them immediately if they see charges for services they did not receive," the branch said in a statement.

The attack involved ransomware, software that hackers can use to lock an organization out of its own computer network until a ransom is paid, but the group didn't immediately say whether any ransom was paid.

The breach is under investigation, the organization said.

The announcement came a day before the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments that could affect whether the nationwide right to abortion is overturned. The court’s historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion throughout the United States, and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey reaffirmed Roe.

Planned Parenthood has been hacked before. The Metropolitan Washington branch this year revealed that patient and donor information was breached in 2020, and in 2015, hackers posted online the names and other information on hundreds of Planned Parenthood employees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

State ramp up contact tracing efforts as Delta, and now Omicron cases rise

As more states report cases of the Omicron variant, the World Health Organization says contact tracing will be a key to containing it. States have been contact tracing since the pandemic started but those efforts have had to evolve along the way. For example, some things like those contact tracing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Treasury wants more oversight of all-cash real estate deals

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate deals to help crack down on bad actors' use of the U.S. market to launder money made through illicit activity. The Treasury Department was posting notice Monday seeking public comment for a potential...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Report says Russian hackers haven't eased spying efforts

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The elite Russian state hackers behind last year's massive SolarWinds cyberespionage campaign hardly eased up this year, managing plenty of infiltrations of U.S. and allied government agencies and foreign policy think tanks with consummate craft and stealth, a leading cybersecurity firm reported Monday. On the anniversary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

5,000 vaccinated at one Seattle site

SEATTLE — It has only been a day since we learned that three people in western Washington contracted the omicron COVID-19 variant. That means there’s a huge push once again to get people vaccinated. There is still no word on whether the three people who got omicron were vaccinated. We...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Breach#Hackers#Parenthood La#Ap#The U S Supreme Court#Copyright 2021#The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle

EU drug agency recommends approving COVID-19 treatment

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The European Union's drugs agency on Monday recommended approving the use of an anti-inflammatory medicine to treat adults hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The European Medicines Agency decision, which has to be confirmed by the E.U.'s executive commission, extends the use of the drug RoActemra,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

DoorDash employs full-time workers for fast delivery in NYC

Starting Monday, DoorDash is offering grocery delivery in 15 minutes or less in the Chelsea neighborhood in New York. But instead of the army of gig workers it typically relies on to fulfill orders, DoorDash is forming a new company — called DashCorps — to employ couriers to handle the deliveries.
BUSINESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Big North Carolina factory likely to be Toyota battery plant

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — North Carolina government officials have scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to announce a major economic development project that likely will be construction of a Toyota electric vehicle battery factory that will employ 1,750 people. Officials from the state and an unidentified company are scheduled...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
73K+
Followers
81K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy