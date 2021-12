Spoilers ahead for the fall finale of 9-1-1 Season 5 on Fox, called “Wrapped in Red.”. The first half of 9-1-1’s fifth season came to a close with a fall finale that didn’t end on any life-or-death cliffhangers, but nevertheless delivered a twist that could change everything for the 118 in 2022. After the show hinted that Eddie was facing a struggle in the final episode of 2021, “Wrapped in Red” delivered a fall finale that saw him make a decision that was both difficult and the only real choice he could have made. Eddie has decided to leave the 118, and he came to that conclusion for a reason that can’t just be waved away. Still, though – will it stick for such a major character to leave in a season that has already said goodbye to two others?

