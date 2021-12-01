ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'White Lotus' star Jennifer Coolidge almost turned down role because of weight gain

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Coolidge almost didn’t take her role in the HBO breakout series “The White Lotus” because of some lockdown weight gain. The 60-year-old actress admitted she was nervous about being on camera after putting on 30 or 40 lbs. during the pandemic. “I just didn’t want to be on...

Omigod, you guys! Jennifer Coolidge spilled the tea on the upcoming ‘Legally Blonde 3’ & revealed where she hopes Elle & Paulette’s stories will be. Elle Woods is returning to the big screen and she’s obviously going to need her number one lady, Paulette, by her side to take on the world! Jennifer Coolidge, who portrayed the beloved Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in the 2001 and 2003 Legally Blonde films, spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview at the Gotham Awards on Nov. 29, and revealed what she knows about Mindy Kaling‘s upcoming Legally Blonde 3. “I know that Mindy just finished the script and all that but I don’t know when it’s filming, I don’t even know if I’m really in it,” she dished, adding, “I hope I am!”
