Carlos Santana has heart procedure, cancels December shows

Ryan Hurd recently released his debut album, Pelago…. …which features the smash-hit song “Chasing After You” with his wife Maren Morris. While that track from the album is the favorite of many, Maren shares her favorite from Pelago, “I have a couple of favorites, but the one that I’m excited for everyone to hear is called ‘Hell Is An Island.’ And it’s just a really unexpected turn from what you think it will be about. The title is just so mysterious and when you hear it, I don’t want to give anything away but it’s just very jammy and you just want to like hear it at a festival and rock out. But it’s, it’s also just a brilliant lyric, but I’m jealous. I’m jealous I wasn’t a writer on it. That’s the ultimate compliment.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO