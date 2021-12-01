ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Carlos Santana has heart procedure, cancels December shows

By Editorials
Washington Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES —Carlos Santana has successfully undergone a heart procedure and is canceling several Las Vegas shows planned for December. In a video message released Wednesday, Santana said he asked his wife to take him to...

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbwn.com

Maren Morris Names Her Favorite Song on Ryan Hurd’s Album, Pelago

Ryan Hurd recently released his debut album, Pelago…. …which features the smash-hit song “Chasing After You” with his wife Maren Morris. While that track from the album is the favorite of many, Maren shares her favorite from Pelago, “I have a couple of favorites, but the one that I’m excited for everyone to hear is called ‘Hell Is An Island.’ And it’s just a really unexpected turn from what you think it will be about. The title is just so mysterious and when you hear it, I don’t want to give anything away but it’s just very jammy and you just want to like hear it at a festival and rock out. But it’s, it’s also just a brilliant lyric, but I’m jealous. I’m jealous I wasn’t a writer on it. That’s the ultimate compliment.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover the Clash’s ‘Train in Vain’ for Hanukkah Sessions

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin performed a rendition of the Clash’s “Train in Vain” for the seventh night of the pair’s Hanukkah Sessions 2021. The duo went down the family tree for their latest cover celebrating Jewish artists for the Festival of Lights, with the Foo Fighters frontman noting that “Michael Geoffrey Jones, born to Russian Jewish mother Renee Zagansky, would come to be known as punk rock legend Mick Jones, co-founder of The Clash. It’s London Calling Jerusalem as we take a ‘Train In Vain.’” While the rocker and the producer have delivered playful cover versions during previous nights of the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Chris Stapleton
NYLON

Miley Cyrus & MGK Respond To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

The Grammy Awards are around the corner and they’re already off to a rocky start. The Recording Academy released its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony, and though many wonderful artists were recognized, as always, others were snubbed. Amongst the forgotten were Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly, and based on their reactions it’s safe to say neither are too happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead at 23

Skilyr Hicks -- a one-time contestant on "America's Got Talent" -- has died ... TMZ has learned. The young singer-songwriter passed away Monday, having been found lifeless in the home of a friend -- this according to her mother, Jodi. She says she doesn't know the actual homeowner. Skilyr's body was discovered in Liberty, South Carolina.
MENTAL HEALTH
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
MOVIES
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

‘Aunt Viv’ Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith

Janet Hubert, our favorite Aunt Viv from the hit show The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air was hospitalized. Although it is unclear why she was hospitalized. The actress took to Instagram with a post and delete, with a picture of her and Smith that read the caption; “Don’t waste precious time people in anger. Yes people […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Tone Management
explorebigsky.com

Rock legends Foo Fighters to play in Big Sky

BIG SKY – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters are set to take the stage at the Big Sky Events Arena in Big Sky Town Center on Aug. 10, 2022 as part of their LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA 2022 tour. The band will open with a headline show for the 2022 Peak to Sky concert series, co-executive produced by Outlaw Partners and Laura Glass / Cocolittle Media. Ticket sales for Foo Fighters begin Fri., Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. MST online only at peaktosky.com.
BIG SKY, MT
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Filipina Americans Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R. and Saweetie Nominated in Top Grammy Categories

The 2022 Grammys are a big look for Filipino-Americans: Olivia Rodrigo made Grammy history when she became the first Filipina and second-youngest artist to be nominated in all four top categories; H.E.R., also Filipina, landed eight nods; and Saweetie, who is Chinese, Filipina and Black, landed two, including Best New Artist. Rodrigo, the year’s 18-year-old breakout star, landed nominations for her debut album, “Sour” and hit single “Driver’s License” for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Rodrigo follows in the footsteps of Billie Eilish who in 2019 landed six similar Grammy...
CELEBRITIES
musicinminnesota.com

The Best Rock Bands of All Time

Rock n roll enthusiasts know that the group that suggests that the genre has lost its relevance has lost good taste. When you listen to some of the best rock bands of all time, it becomes clear that rock music is sure to ace the test of time and will live as long as the people who rock live on the planet. In this article, we will look at some of the best rock bands that rocked the face of the earth with their rock n roll music and talent. Let’s roll, shall we?
MUSIC
The Independent

Fallon teams with Grande, Megan Thee Stallion for holidays

Yes, he’s the host of the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ” And sure, he’s starred in movies, been a “Saturday Night Live” regular, and just launched a new show, “That’s My Jam.”But Jimmy Fallon has always wanted his “That Thing You Do!” movie moment when he gets to hear his song come on the radio. And he’s ready for that moment on Tuesday, when his holiday single “It Was A… (Masked Christmas),” featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion is released.“I almost feel like I’m Beyoncé or Drake ” Fallon told The Associated Press. “I’ve always wanted to surprise...
CELEBRITIES
Mansfield News Journal

TV's Best Bets

Monday, Dec. 6 “The Voice” semifinals, 8-10 p.m., NBC. A week from the finale, “Voice” is down to eight acts — three on Blake Shelton’s team, two each with Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, only one with Ariana Grande. Now they perform and viewers vote; on Tuesday, five — tonight’s top four and one instant save — will advance. Tonight is all-music for NBC, with “Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City” at 10. ...
MANSFIELD, OH
TODAY.com

Bette Midler shares the greatest award she ever received — and it may surprise you

Over the years, Bette Midler has been showered (rightly so!) with all kinds of awards. She's got two Emmys, two Oscar nominations and two Tonys, just for a start. But ask the legendary diva what award she considers "one of the greatest" prizes that's been bestowed on her, and you might get a surprise: It comes from her 2008 to 2010 Las Vegas shows, "The Showgirl Must Go On."
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Star Kelly Clarkson Frustrated a Fellow Coach by Being Too Good at Singing

On NBC’s new series “That’s My Jam,” two coaches go head to head in a singing battle. Kelly Clarkson blows everyone away. This season of “The Voice” is coming to an end. The judges are celebrating a successful run by doing some fun press appearances with each other. It is not secret that Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande are all talented artists. On a new episode of NBC’s “That’s My Jam,” fans see their vocal chops go mic to mic.
CELEBRITIES
104.3 WOW Country

Carrie Underwood’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Performance Is Elegant + Classic [Watch]

Just days after she performed as part of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Carrie Underwood was back for another Big Apple holiday tradition: Christmas in Rockefeller Center. The singer performed as part of the annual tree lighting ceremony, which took place at New York City's iconic Rockefeller Center on Wednesday (Dec. 1) and aired as a televised special on NBC. Underwood was one of several artists to bring festive holiday cheer to the event, along with Brad Paisley, Mickey Guyton and a host of other artists from an array of genres.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy