SF Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone reveals he's not vaccinated against COVID-19

The San Francisco Archdiocese has been outspoken about the COVID vaccine, encouraging churchgoers to get the shot. However, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has yet to vaccinated against COVID-19

Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church admits he struggles with skeptics who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In August, the Pope said that we must help others get vaccinated, it is an act of love.

Archbishop Cordileone appeared to be on the same page, stating the following, "I join Pope Francis and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in advising you to get vaccinated if your doctor recommends it."

Except in a recent interview, Cordileone admitted to the San Francisco Chronicle that he has yet to get vaccinated.

The archbishop added that his "immune system is strong" and that his personal physician told him "it's probably not necessary for me to be vaccinated."

"That's his opinion," said a person outside St. Mary's Cathedral.

An opinion that is not shared by many in the San Francisco Health Department who on Wednesday continue urging people to get vaccinated.

"It's really important. It helps protect you, it helps protect your family, it helps protect the community, it helps protect other vulnerable people," insisted Dr. Grant Colfax of the SF Department of Public Health.

"I think he is entitled to his open opinion, but also, he's a public figure so everything he says really has a lot of impact on other people," said Peter Plewinski, who was visiting the Cathedral on Wednesday from Poland.

It's not the first time Cordileone have not followed the Pope's teachings.

In 2013, Pope Francis made global news when he reached out to gay Catholics.

"If someone is gay and he searches for the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge?" he said to a group of journalists.

Cordileone has been outspoken against gays and same-sex marriages.

In 2015, protesters gathered in front of St. Mary's Cathedral after the archbishop warned all Catholic school teachers to conduct their lives in a way that does not undermine or deny the church's doctrine.

The archdiocese did not return our calls.