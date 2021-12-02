ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jung Hae In And BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Have Romantic Yet Tense 1st Encounter In “Snowdrop”

By U. Kim
Soompi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJTBC’s “Snowdrop” has unveiled its first stills of Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo!. Directed and written by the “SKY Castle” team, “Snowdrop” takes place in Seoul in 1987. The drama tells the love story between Im Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a student at a prestigious university who rushes into...

www.soompi.com

