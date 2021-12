Before the end of the year, some Americans will get another wave of stimulus checks valued at up to $1,100. In a recently published article in The U.S. Sun, the stimulus checks are part of the Golden State Stimulus II program administered by the state. The most recent round of checks was mailed to 803,000 people. When you get your check it is determined on the method of refund you choose for your 2020 tax return.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO