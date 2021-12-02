Cloud 10 Car Wash donates to Special Needs Playground Project

Cloud 10 Car Wash donated $1,000 to the Special Needs Playground Project planned for Kirby Park. Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, left, recently accepted the donation on behalf of the Special Needs Playground Project Committee from Pat O’Donnell, site manager for the car wash on North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard. Submitted photo

Donations are still being accepted for the project expected to completed in the summer of 2022. They can be made by credit card online at https://www.luzfdn.org/cause-posts/wilkes-barre-special-needs-playground-fund/.

Checks also will be accepted and should be made payable to, The Luzerne Foundation, noting WB Playground Fund in the memo. Checks can be mailed to: The Luzerne Foundation, 34 South River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. The donation is tax-deductible and The Luzerne Foundation will provide a receipt for tax purposes.