Wilkes-barre, PA

Cloud 10 Car Wash donates to Special Needs Playground Project

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmTdv_0dBixWvK00
Cloud 10 Car Wash donated $1,000 to the Special Needs Playground Project planned for Kirby Park. Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, left, recently accepted the donation on behalf of the Special Needs Playground Project Committee from Pat O’Donnell, site manager for the car wash on North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard. Submitted photo

Cloud 10 Car Wash donated $1,000 to the Special Needs Playground Project planned for Kirby Park. Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, left, recently accepted the donation on behalf of the Special Needs Playground Project Committee from Pat O’Donnell, site manager for the car wash on North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

Donations are still being accepted for the project expected to completed in the summer of 2022. They can be made by credit card online at https://www.luzfdn.org/cause-posts/wilkes-barre-special-needs-playground-fund/.

Checks also will be accepted and should be made payable to, The Luzerne Foundation, noting WB Playground Fund in the memo. Checks can be mailed to: The Luzerne Foundation, 34 South River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. The donation is tax-deductible and The Luzerne Foundation will provide a receipt for tax purposes.

Luzerne County's Election Board plans to randomly survey some of the thousands of voters who did not return Nov. 2 general election mail ballots even though they were recorded as requesting and receiving them. Board Chairwoman Denise Williams proposed the effort...
Firefighters from multiple departments around southern Luzerne County were dispatched to West Hazleton on Monday night for an inferno that rapidly tore through the Weis Market on Weis Lane off Route 93 (Susquehanna Boulevard). What initially came in as a fire...
