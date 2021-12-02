Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Clarke by NWS

California Representative Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to be the CEO of former President Donald Trump's media company, the company and Nunes said in a statement Monday. Nunes, one of Trump's biggest allies in Congress, was first elected to the House in 2002 and had been the chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee in 2015 when Republicans held the majority. But he was forced to recuse himself from that committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election amid an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics into whether he had leaked classified information.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 HOURS AGO