ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Dubuque, IA

By Ken Peiffer
Q107.5
Q107.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So you couldn't make it to Washington D.C. to see the lighting of the Nation's Christmas Tree? No problem, we've got our own tree lighting ceremony...

myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q107.5

The Dubuque Auction with All the Toys

A large collection of over 300 toys will be sold Sunday at The Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Lots of high-quality, very collectible toys -- more than 300 in all -- will be included in a large estate sale to be held Sunday, December 5th with Clemens Auction Company. We can't confirm it, but we've heard reports of elves backing in a large red, reindeer-powered sleigh.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
State
Washington State
Q107.5

Thanksgiving in Dubuque a Hundred Years Ago

It's 2021 and we've reached the 400th anniversary of the celebration that evolved into what we call Thanksgiving. No one is sure of the date, but in the autumn of 1621, around 90 natives included European pilgrims in a traditional Wampanoag harvest celebration in what the pilgrims called Massachusetts. This...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Black Friday Blood Drive in Dubuque

The American Red Cross is hosting its 35th Annual Day After Thanksgiving blood drive on Friday, November 26th at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque. There is a nationwide blood and platelet shortage as the Red Cross blood supply drops to the lowest seen at this time of year in more than a decade.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Day After Thanksgiving Blood Drive in Dubuque, Iowa

There are lots of annual events that we mark and celebrate each year. Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, and more. Here's one I'd like you to add to your list...the American Red Cross Day After Thanksgiving Blood Drive. The holiday season is a time for giving and the American Red Cross...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

From Armistice Day to Veterans Day in Dubuque

Football, Dancing, Parades, Armistice Day to Veterans Day in Dubuque. A year after World War I ended with the famous armistice signing at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, celebrations of its anniversary were big, exciting affairs all across America. With the horrors of World War I only a year in the past, Armistice Day 1919 was very much focused on the soldiers who fought in its battles; those who had and those who had not returned home. Americans mourned, and also partied. Many celebrations across the U.S. were raucous affairs.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Senior High School#Splendor#Victorian
Q107.5

Dubuque Veterans’ Memorial Earns Award

Yet another award for the City of Dubuque. And it couldn't be more timely with Veteran's Day coming up this Thursday, November 11th. So proud to call Dubuque home. Dubuque’s Chaplain Schmitt Island Veterans Memorial Plaza has just been awarded an Excellence in Concrete Award for recent site improvements. The...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Veterans Freedom Center of Dubuque Receives $2200 Check From Townsquare

Over the past several weeks, Townsquare Media Dubuque and it's partners, R T & T Enterprises, DuTrac Community Credit Union and J & J Pools and Spa, have been saluting Veterans and the Freedom Center of Dubuque. This campaign was two-fold. The first goal was to spread the word to area veterans that there is a place just for them in Dubuque. In 2019 prior to COVID-19, the Freedom Center helped over 8,000 vets and their families. Whether they just want to spend time with other veterans, share stories, relax with a game of pool, or create wooden works of art....the Veterans Freedom Center is there for them. All services are FREE.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque Area Labor Harvest Free Food Distribution Saturday

Dubuque Area Labor Harvest will host a free commodity distribution for elderly and low-income residents of Dubuque County on Saturday, November 13th. Free food will be given away beginning at 7:30 Saturday morning at the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest building, 423 West Locust Street in Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

The Thanksgiving When Dubuque was Celebrating Local Beer

Dubuque has a long brewing tradition. Beer was being brewed here years before the city was even formed. After brewing had been forced underground during the prohibition years, the holidays of 1933 were notable for the return of local beer. Let there be beer. As the nation was preparing for...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Q107.5

Dubuque, IA
483
Followers
1K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy