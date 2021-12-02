Top 40 Country Songs for December 2021

The birthday girl has arrived to the CMA Awards! Miranda Lambert donned a curve-hugging black dress as she celebrated her 38th birthday at the CMAs!. Got a real good feelin’ something good about to happen! Miranda Lambert has arrived at the CMA Awards and it’s a very special day for the country superstar. The “Settlin’ Down” singer is celebrating her 38th birthday and three CMA Award nominations, which put her in third place on the list of all-time CMA Awards nominees. Miranda stepped out on the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena rocking a sleek, curve-hugging black midi dress by Versace that featured a sparkling, oversized belt. The dress also had a sweetheart neckline and long sleeves and her hair was is chic, voluminous waves by Johnny Lavoy, using Hidden Crown Hair extensions, that complemented the overall look. The birthday girl was joined by her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, whom she cuddled up to on the red carpet as they posed for pics!

