Top 40 Country Songs for December 2021

By Billy Dukes
 4 days ago
Country radio is stacked with duets and collaborations in December 2021, including the song that's tops on this month's list of the Top 40 songs on the radio. Congrats to Jordan Davis on taking the No. 1 slot with his song "Buy Dirt," a duet with Luke Bryan. It was a...

995qyk.com

Kelsea Ballerini’s Bloody, Embarrassing Moment With Miranda Lambert

Kelsea Ballerini has been all over TV this week promoting her new book of poetry, and she shared an embarrassing moment with Drew Barrymore on her talk show about being at an industry party and things getting a bit sticky with Miranda Lambert. Kelsea offered, “I don’t really know Miranda;...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Cuddles Up To Brendan McLoughlin Ahead Of CMA Performance Of Her Greatest Hits

The birthday girl has arrived to the CMA Awards! Miranda Lambert donned a curve-hugging black dress as she celebrated her 38th birthday at the CMAs!. Got a real good feelin’ something good about to happen! Miranda Lambert has arrived at the CMA Awards and it’s a very special day for the country superstar. The “Settlin’ Down” singer is celebrating her 38th birthday and three CMA Award nominations, which put her in third place on the list of all-time CMA Awards nominees. Miranda stepped out on the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena rocking a sleek, curve-hugging black midi dress by Versace that featured a sparkling, oversized belt. The dress also had a sweetheart neckline and long sleeves and her hair was is chic, voluminous waves by Johnny Lavoy, using Hidden Crown Hair extensions, that complemented the overall look. The birthday girl was joined by her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, whom she cuddled up to on the red carpet as they posed for pics!
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

2021 CMA Awards: The Best Dressed Country Stars

It's safe to say that the CMA Awards were a total success, hosted by our favorite country cowboy, Luke Bryan. This year we had a lot of surprises such as Luke Combs' new single 'Doin' This,' Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton's performance honoring Aretha Franklin, and The American Idol judges making a special appearance to surprise the host!
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

See Carrie Underwood Stun in New Promo Video for the CMA Country Christmas Special

Fresh off of the 55th Annual Country Music Awards stage, Carrie Underwood dropped big news that country music fans were holding their breath for. Hosted by singers Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, this year's CMA Country Christmas is once again bringing holiday cheer to fans from the comfort of their couches. Some of country music's biggest stars are getting together for the show's 12th year and the "Cowboy Casanova" singer herself is gearing up to heat up the stage.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gabby Barrett Rocks White Jumpsuit To Perform ‘Silent Night’ On ‘CMA Country Christmas’

It was double duty for Gabby Barrett during ‘CMA Country Christmas’ on Nov. 29! Not only did she co-host the special, but she also performed at the event. Gabby Barrett looked absolutely angelic as she performed during the CMA Country Christmas special, which aired on Nov. 29 on ABC. Gabby took the stage to give an intimate, but powerful, performance of “Silent Night” during the holiday-themed event. The former American Idol contestant looked angelic in her white, long-sleeved jumpsuit for the performance. The outfit featured a sheer cutout at the neckline, and Gabby looked ready for the holidays as she performed in front of multiple Christmas trees, which were covered in lights.
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Signature Songs by Country Legends, From 'I Walk the Line' to 'Stand By Your Man'

Country music has produced many legendary performers. What songs do you think of first when you hear the names Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, George Strait, Hank Williams, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, John Denver and Kenny Rogers? They are some of the most iconic country performers in history, and here are the signature songs for which they will be forever remembered.
MUSIC
Billboard

Carrie Underwood & Jason Aldean Sang the Hell Out of 'If I Didn't Love You' at 2021 CMAs: Watch

Country heavy-hitters Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean hit Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (Nov. 10) for the 2021 CMA Awards. Taking the stage together, the two powerhouses sang their hit duet "If I Didn't Love You" live for the first time together anywhere. The moment was clearly a meaningful one for both, with Aldean and Underwood imbuing their vocals with a resonance and pain that was palpable.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert among Grammy 2022 nominees

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert have both been nominated for two Grammys, capping off an incredible year for the pair. Both singers are nominated in the best country duo/group performance category; Carrie for her duet with Jason Aldean, and Miranda for her work with Elle King. WATCH: Miranda Lambert shares...
MUSIC
