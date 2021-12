Happy Thanksgiving to all. For some, this holiday is about reconnecting with loved ones and enjoying pumpkin pie. For others, it's about putting on a happy face for the in-laws while keeping one eye on the TV and the other on your Caesar Sportsbook app. Like it or not, Thanksgiving is turning into an NFL gambling holiday, much like the Super Bowl. It's a special day where you can zero in on three games and add some monetary excitement to what is already supposed to be a special day.

