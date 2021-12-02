Baptist Health holding pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics in North Little Rock
North Little Rock, Ark. – Baptist Health will be holding two pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics in North Little Rock set for mid-December.
The vaccine clinics will be in the Baptist Health Medical Office Building at 3201 Springhill Drive on two dates:
- Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Second dose on Saturday, Jan. 8)
- Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Second dose on Saturday, Jan. 15)
Those coming to be vaccinated must be between the ages of 5 and 11. Vaccinations are administered at no cost by appointment.COVID-19 in Arkansas: Upward trend of hospitalizations continues
To schedule an appointment, log in to the MyChart portal to schedule an appointment.
For step-by-step instructions on how to activate a MyChart account, visit Baptist Health’s website .
A parent or guardian will need to sign consent for their child to be vaccinated.
