Microsoft has been working diligently to make Edge a more viable alternative to the likes of Firefox and Chrome, going so far as to completely rewrite it based on Chromium code. The company is also looking to differentiate its official browser by loading it with helpful tools for online shoppers — a strategy that could prove lucrative as well. While most of these choices have been met with approval, the latest one is getting some scorn instead: a new built-in tool for the Zip financing service.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO