Court Report

The White House has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, saying the U.S. will not send any government officials to the Chinese capital for the Winter Games. “The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic games...
CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
WASHINGTON — Former Sen. David Perdue is running for governor in Georgia, he announced Monday, setting up a primary showdown with Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022. Perdue's announcement comes days after voting rights activist Stacey Abrams announced that she would run for the Democratic Party's gubernatorial nomination in Georgia. In...
Medina Spirit, who failed a drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby this year, died during a workout Monday morning in California. The horse collapsed while training at Santa Anita, the horse’s trainer, Bob Baffert, confirmed. He said his "entire barn" was devastated by the a 3-year-old colt's death. "Medina...
BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday issued a "preemptive strike," mandating that all private sector employees in the Big Apple be vaccinated against COVID-19 amid the new threat posed by the omicron variant beginning Dec. 27. De Blasio, whose term is set to expire in a matter...
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The prosecutor overseeing the case against the student accused in last week’s deadly Michigan school shooting and who took the rare step of charging his parents left open the possibility Monday that school officials could also face charges, saying “in this case, a lot could have been done different.”
Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
The Justice Department on Monday filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging Texas Republicans' plan for redrawing congressional and state legislative districts based on new census figures. The lawsuit alleges that the state’s new maps, in violation of the Voting Rights Act, "deny or abridge the rights of Latino and...
