Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal announced that he was leaving after this upcoming season for the National Football League. From the time that Leal emerged as starter as a true freshman in College Station, it was pretty apparent that he wouldn't be hanging around after his third season on campus. He was just too big, athletic, and versatile to stay in college for long and he fulfilled his early promise not just by being talented but translating that talent into productivity with his work ethic.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO