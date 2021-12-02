ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Child, 12, reported missing from St. George

By Staten Island Advance Staff
 5 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a child reported missing from St. George. Aaliyah Lambert, 12, was last seen on Nov. 26 at...

star01
5d ago

Why she’s looks so grown up why are parents letting there little girls act like women like Dam let them enjoy being a child, children only do what you let them hope they find her safe and sound so sad I’m sick of hearing kids missing lord please bring her home safe

Debbie G
5d ago

exactly. Come on parents, you all need to do better. that's ashamed how old this little girl look. hope they find you Aalyah

