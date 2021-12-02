NYPD: Child, 12, reported missing from St. George
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a child reported missing from St. George. Aaliyah Lambert, 12, was last seen on Nov. 26 at...www.silive.com
Why she’s looks so grown up why are parents letting there little girls act like women like Dam let them enjoy being a child, children only do what you let them hope they find her safe and sound so sad I’m sick of hearing kids missing lord please bring her home safe
exactly. Come on parents, you all need to do better. that's ashamed how old this little girl look. hope they find you Aalyah
