NYPD: Child, 12, reported missing from St. George

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 31-year-old Yonkers man was arrested and charged by police with murder in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old Mariners Harbor man. Luke Woolfolk, a resident of the 100 block of St. Andrews Place, was arrested Monday, according to the NYPD. He also faces charges of criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm in the September killing of Folarin Adegbenro, a father of two young children who had a third child on the way.

YONKERS, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO