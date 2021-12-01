ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial Roundup: Georgia

By The Associated Press
Brunswick News
 6 days ago

Dalton Daily Citizen. November 30, 2021. Editorial: With emergence of omicron COVID variant, follow CDC’s guidance and get booster shot. There is plenty we don’t know yet know about the omicron COVID-19 variant, as news of its discovery broke while many of us were enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday. The...

Health officials confirm first in-state Omicron case

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed the first in-state case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant. Health officials say the individual recently traveled from South Africa, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. Genomic sequencing confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant. The individual is isolating at home and contract […] The post Health officials confirm first in-state Omicron case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Officials urge caution with new COVID variant

A lot is unknown about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is all the more reason to follow existing safety protocols, health officials recommend. Those protocols include getting vaccinated or boosted and using masks, says Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Coastal Health District. Glynn, Camden and McIntosh...
5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Where Did The Omicron COVID Variant Come From?

South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It's unclear where the new variant actually arose, but it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has now been seen in travelers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.
Georgia school boards group splits with national association

ATLANTA (AP) — An association that advocates for Georgia’s school boards has severed ties with its national group, partly over a letter to President Joe Biden regarding threats against school officials and employees. The National School Boards Association had written the president in September to seek federal intervention aimed at...
Rash decision from group could hurt Georgia schools

The Georgia School Boards Association is upset with the National School Boards Association. It is so upset, in fact, that this week it decided to break away from the national advocacy group. The prudence of such a drastic action is questionable. It removes Georgia from membership in a national voice.
Health system could cut back services due to vaccine deadline

Southeast Georgia Health System could soon find it necessary to cut back on services. It will if a significant number of health care employees fail to at least start the vaccination process by getting the first of two shots by Sunday, the deadline set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Noncompliance will result in staff shortages.
Democrats put the money where their mouths are

For all the years of talk from politicians about getting things done for Georgia, Democrats are putting their money where their mouths are. Last week, President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will bring billions of dollars to our state, create a generation of good-paying Georgia jobs and finally fund an overhaul of Georgia’s roads, bridges, and public transportation — an investment only made possible by Georgia Senators Reverend Warnock and Ossoff.
Vernon Jones touts his no state income tax proposal

Vernon Jones called me the other day. To refresh your memory, Jones, a former Democrat and one-time chief executive officer of DeKalb County, is running for the Republican nomination for governor against incumbent Brian Kemp. After he got an enthusiastic reception at the state GOP convention in July at Jekyll...
An Unsettling Discovery

I accidentally found a small, empty whiskey bottle in my 15-year-old son’s backpack. I was shocked when I pulled it out! What do I do now? Should I confront him or just throw it away and pretend that this never happened?. He’s basically a very good kid and he has...
Carter emphasizes pro-life position amid abortion debate

As nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court mull over Mississippi’s restrictive abortion law, Coastal Georgia’s pro-life representative in the U.S. House is reaffirming his position on one of the nation’s most contentious issues. “I will always defend the rights of the unborn,” Carter said in a statement released last...
Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
