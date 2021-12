For the third time in a week a Traffic stop by a Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy in Colfax has ended with the seizure of drugs and arrests. The latest case occurred early Thursday morning in downtown Colfax when a deputy stopped the driver of a Southbound vehicle for a traffic violation. Deputies believed there were drugs in the vehicle and obtained and executed a search warrant. They reportedly found 22 grams of methamphetamine and 70 fentanyl tablets. 62-year-old Ronald Beidler and 53-year-old Travis Peterson of Coeur d’Alene were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Peterson was also wanted on an arrest warrant out of Kootenai County from a drug case in Idaho. Another passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody on a felony arrest warrant.

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO