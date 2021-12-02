ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Red Notice’ Delivers Light Humor and an Exciting Plot

By Joseph Udina
BC Heights
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning through marble hallways, past gold-trimmed portrait frames and sculptures draped in plastic, FBI Agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) and Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) chase each other through a museum—immediately immersing the audience into an action-packed mystery story. Red Notice arrived on Netflix with its star-studded cast on Nov. 5, offering...

ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Calls Out Ryan Reynolds: "You Could Have Put That Anywhere!"

The ongoing public "feud" between celebrity pals Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds continued over the weekend, with a social media post from Jackman "calling out" Reynolds for the placement of an advertising banner for Red Notice, the actor's new Netflix movie with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Why? Well, because the placement is less than a block down the street from a large sign celebrating the upcoming Broadway run of The Music Man, starring Jackman and Sutton Foster. Feeling upstaged, Jackman took to social media to remind Reynolds that the Red Notice poster could have gone literally anywhere else in all of New York.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hugo Weaving reveals why no gay actors were cast in the lead roles of his cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Hugo Weaving has revealed why gay actors weren't hired to play the lead roles in cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In the movie, the 61-year-old starred alongside Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp as two drag queens and a transgender woman who venture across Australia in a tour bus - with all three of the protagonists being straight men off-screen.
MOVIES
kcrw.com

With ‘Red Notice,’ Netflix hopes to become home for blockbusters

Big budget action movies with big stars have traditionally been the bread and butter of Hollywood studios. Now, with films like “Red Notice,” Netflix is trying to make its mark on that blockbuster territory. “Red Notice” stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, and is on track to become Netflix’s most-watched movie, but is that popularity on streaming enough to capture the cultural conversation the way a theatrical release might?
TV & VIDEOS
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
MOVIES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

‘Red Notice’ Director Says Two Sequels Might Be Filmed Back to Back

Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of Netlfix’s latest smash hit Red Notice, has stated that a sequel is a “real possibility.” However, there is one condition — he would have to shoot a third movie directly after the second. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, the action comedy movie quickly amassed a total viewing time of 148 million hours, which is reportedly the largest opening day for the streamer to date.
MOVIES
Vox

Red Notice is a huge hit for Netflix. But what does that actually mean?

Netflix’s Red Notice spent the week enjoying a run at the top of Netflix’s Top 10. A fun, slick archeology heist flick in the tradition of Indiana Jones meets Ocean’s Eleven, the film stars The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot; reportedly came with a massive production price tag, possibly as high as $300 million; and was originally subject to a huge bidding war from various Hollywood studios when writer Rawson Thurber pitched it in 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Check Out the Fake Pitch Meeting for Red Notice

It has to be said even if it’s been said more than once by now, this movie managed to get over with people due to star power, and not necessarily because it was that great of a story. While I’m not certain how many people remember the movies of the 80s and the 90s, this played out more like that since the action sequences were great, but they operated on the same type of suspension of disbelief that many movies have over the years, as the unbelievable moments within each scenario are so contrived that trying to make anything feel natural or even as though it was brushed up against a hint of realism is nearly impossible. In essence, this is an action movie that benefits from the big names that are running the show, meaning Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot. That’s not the worst thing that could happen to be fair, since all three of them are big action stars, and being able to get all three for this movie is something that might have felt more like a dream to those that thought about it, to begin with.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ending of Red Notice Explained

Remember, there are two bishops in chess. Currently sitting as the most-watched movie on Netflix even when it is only on the streaming platform for two weeks, the fuss about Red Notice has been all around and it would be no surprise with a power trio leading the movie: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. Here is the ending of the movie explained.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Red Notice’ Director Rawson Marshall Thurber on THAT Ending and the Status of a Sequel

Warning: Spoilers are discussed during the interview. Shortly before Red Notice started streaming and broke the record for the biggest opening weekend in Netflix history, I spoke with writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber about the making of the film. While I already posted most of the interview where he talked about the original ending, how he came up with the MacGuffin, casting Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, and so much more, it’s now time to share the final part of the conversation where we talked spoilers.
MOVIES
defpen

‘Red Notice’ Becomes Most Watched Netflix Film Of All-Time

Red Notice has only been available on Netflix for 16 days, but it is already making history. On November 23, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson retweeted an article from Variety that discussed the film’s commercial success. According to the report, Red Notice had already become one of the platform’s ten most popular films ever with 277.9 million hours viewed since its release. In comparison, the platform’s most commercially successful film, Bird Box, earned 282 million viewed hours in its first four weeks of release.
MOVIES
Seekingalpha.com

'Red Notice' dominating Netflix's viewing chart again

Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) newest top 10 list shows its ambitious action thriller Red Notice held up in its second week on the chart, streaming 129.1 million hours. That's on top of 148.72 million hours streamed the prior week, and it makes the film Netflix's second-biggest ever English-language film in terms of time watched, at 277.9 million hours - and sure to pass No. 1 Bird Box, which streamed 282 million hours in its first 28 days.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch After You’re Done With “Red Notice”

Surprise, surprise. The critics didn’t like Red Notice. The movie was heavily criticized for being childish and shallow — in other words, being exactly what it’s supposed to be. The action-comedy film was widely panned, but it did provide some fun and thrill for those who aren’t exactly expecting it to be the next Citizen Kane. For anyone who likes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Moana), Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy), or Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), the movie is a treat. It’s a brainless caper movie that doesn’t promise anything. It’s all fun and games, with the movie trying to hit every checkbox in a typical comedy heist film. The Australian‘s Stephen Romei goes against the grain by writing: “I watched this 117-minute movie on a rainy afternoon and it was just about perfect for the time and place. The final scene suggests a sequel. I hope it happens.” Red Notice has been popular with audiences. Deadline reports that the movie is currently the second-most-watched Netflix movie of all time, with a current watch time of 229 million hours all over the world. It only trails Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box, at 282 million hours, but Deadline reports that Red Notice hopes to surpass Bird Box soon. Red Notice was even able to defeat Disney+’s Shang-Chi in streaming time, according to another report by Deadline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Red Notice 2: Director Confirms Sequel Talks With Netflix But There's a Catch

Red Notice is Netflix's newest action/comedy which sees Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot on a globetrotting adventure. The movie, which was helmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, not only had Netflix's biggest opening day for any film, but it also became the streaming service's most-watched movie. Despite the movie's weak reviews from critics, audiences seem to be loving it. In fact, there's a good chance the movie will get a sequel. During a recent chat with Collider, Thurber teased that he has some ideas.
MOVIES
Complex

The Rock Says ‘Red Notice’ Is Officially Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson knows just how much the streaming world is loving Red Notice. His latest film, also starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, is the No. 1 Netflix film in 93 countries—including the U.S.—and viewers have logged 129 million hours watching it on the week of Nov. 15, according to data from Netflix and cited by Polygon. Viewers have since given the film a whopping 277.9 million.
MOVIES
maroonweekly.com

Movie Review: “Red Notice”

One of Netflix’s biggest movie releases to date, “Red Notice,” directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, brings together a completely star-studded cast for an action-packed adventure across the globe for the world’s rarest artifacts. The film introduces FBI agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) as he looks to help protect one of...
MOVIES
The Day

Tipping Point: Our picks and pans ('Red Notice,' 'Come and Take It,' 'Red Notice')

What an inspiring movie. And I don’t mean that in a shallow, shiny way. It has grit and honesty and humor. “King Richard” focuses on Richard Williams’ efforts to turn daughters Venus and Serena into tennis greats. Spoiler alert: He succeeds. Will Smith gives one of his best performances as Richard, a confounding individual who has studied up on tennis and has an unerring sense of how to get the best from his talented kids without ruining them. He works to get his daughters into the very white tennis world, and, in so many ways, he is their protector. Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton are both very good (at acting and at hitting the heck out of tennis balls) as, respectively, Venus and Serena, but Aunjanue Ellis almost steals the movie as their mother, whose calmness should never be mistaken for weakness.
TENNIS
Daily Californian

Overly hasty heist adventure ‘Red Notice’ is barely noticeable

Released just in time for the holiday season, Netflix’s “Red Notice” has taken the world by storm as it has become the most-watched film on the streaming platform — more than 50% of current subscribers have reportedly seen the film. Despite boasting the popularity of a large action-adventure blockbuster, “Red...
MOVIES
Variety

Antoine Fuqua Signs Netflix First-Look Film Deal Under New Banner Hill District Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Antoine Fuqua has entered a new creative partnership with Netflix, focusing on feature and documentary films. The multi-project agreement comes on the heels of the streaming premiere of “The Guilty,” for which star Jake Gyllenhaal is currently making awards rounds. As both a director and producer, Fuqua will execute the agreement under his newly renamed production banner Hill District Media. “Working with Netflix on ‘The Guilty’ was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” Fuqua told Variety. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our...
MOVIES

