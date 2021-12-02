ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Media giants side with Bannon on request to release Jan. 6 documents

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0huktC_0dBisr5Q00

A coalition of media giants is siding with Stephen Bannon in his push for the release of documents pertaining to his contempt of Congress charges related to the House investigation in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The media organizations — including The Washington Post, The New York Times, CNN and NBC News — filed a legal brief that opposes prosecutors’ proposal to shield documents related to Bannon’s contempt case.

Prosecutors are urging the Justice Department to issue a protective order on the documents, which include more than 1,000 pages of witness testimony, grand jury proceedings and other documents compiled during the discovery process in Bannon’s case, according to the Post.

They are arguing that releasing the documents would drum up publicity that could influence the jury selection process and intimidate witnesses before the trial even starts, according to the Post. In a previous brief, prosecutors reportedly wrote that Bannon’s past public statements “make clear that defense’s real purpose [is] to abuse criminal discovery to try this case in the media rather than in court.”

The former Trump White House adviser, however, is pushing for the materials to be released.

Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury last month on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to appear at a scheduled deposition in October before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He pleaded not guilty to both counts.

If the prosecutors ultimately impose the protective order, journalists would be barred from viewing the documents, the Post noted.

In their brief, attorneys representing the media companies said the proposed protective order was overbroad and would restrict what information the public is able to access in relation to the case, the Post reported.

The media giants are also arguing that the order would infringe on the First Amendment by forbidding Bannon and his lawyer from talking with the press about the proceedings.

They are asserting a public right of access to the records.

The media organizations’ brief on behalf of the former White House adviser represents an alliance between two unlikely partners, considering Bannon often lambastes the "mainstream media."

Bannon in January 2017, after then-President Trump was inaugurated, said, “The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while.” He also called the press the “opposition party.”

Judge Carl Nichols, who was appointed by Trump in June 2019, is presiding over the case, according to the Post.

ABC News, BuzzFeed News, CBS News, Dow Jones & Co., which is the publisher of The Wall Street Journal, Gannett Co., the Los Angeles Times, NPR, ProPublica, E.W. Scripps Co., Gray Media Group and Tegna Inc. are also included in the brief, according to the Post.

The brief was first reported by the Daily Mail.

Comments / 7

O-C-M
4d ago

The media obviously is going to agree. This is a way for them to increase viewers. Bannon is the same as well. There are things that it may not be to the best interest of our Goverment for the general population or foreign countries to know. These type of persecution/investigation have already protocols in place for those reasons. NO, to Banno's request. Proceed as established by the law.

Reply
2
Related
TheDailyBeast

NYT, CNN, ABC File Legal Brief Supporting Steve Bannon Releasing Jan. 6 Docs

The nation’s most prominent media organizations joined a legal brief in support of Steve Bannon’s right to release 1,000 pages of documents relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The New York Times, The Washington Post, ABC, CNN, NBC, CBS, and Dow Jones argued that constraining the public release of the documents the former Trump aide’s lawyers have accessed via legal discovery would run counter to the First Amendment. Bannon has been charged with two counts of contempt of Congress as part of his refusal to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the attempted insurrection. The Justice Department filed in mid-November to bar Bannon from releasing the documents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Nichols
erienewsnow.com

DOJ moves to limit Bannon media circus over January 6 investigation

Prosecutors have accused former President Donald Trump's ex-adviser Steve Bannon of attempting to try his criminal case through the media instead of in court and have asked a judge to limit what Bannon can release publicly throughout the case, according to a new filing in DC District Court. Bannon is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
yourconroenews.com

Bannon's lawyers file opposition to keeping documents from being released

Steve Bannon, the former Trump White House adviser, has filed an opposition to the U.S. district court's standard protective order for discovery, which prohibits either side from releasing documents or evidence publicly. Bannon, 67, pleaded not guilty last week to contempt-of-Congress charges, and his legal team previously argued that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Media Companies#Cnn#Propublica#Congress#The Washington Post#The New York Times#Nbc News#The Justice Department#Trump White House
The Independent

Prosecutors ask judge to keep Steve Bannon evidence away from public over potential ‘witness tampering’

Federal prosecutors have petitioned the judge overseeing the criminal contempt of Congress case against ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon to reject his request to make most of the evidence against him public because granting it would allow him to engage in witness tampering.On 17 November, attorneys with the Washington DC US attorney’s office asked US District Judge Carl Nichols to issue an order which would allow Mr Bannon and his attorneys to receive transcripts of the grand jury proceedings which led to his indictment to allow them to prepare for a future trial. Prosecutors also asked Judge Nichols to issue...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Court order in Jan. 6 documents case may be bad sign for Trump

WASHINGTON — A federal court order late Tuesday may be a worrisome sign for former President Donald Trump in his effort to assert executive privilege over documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Trump ‘lawyers will go to the Supreme Court’ if court rules for release of Jan. 6. documents

NBC’s Pete Williams and Garrett Haake, Phil Rucker, and Barbara McQuade, join Kristen Welker to discuss an appeals court hearing in Washington today concerning the release of Trump White House documents to the January 6th committee that could shed new light on the investigation. “I think Mr. Trump’s lawyers are not going to succeed here,” says Williams. “I think it's pretty obvious that once they rule, which will be very quick, his lawyers will go to the Supreme Court.”Nov. 30, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Former Army Captain Who Taunted Speaker Pelosi in ‘Nancy Come Out and Play’ Video on Jan. 6 Wants Plea Deal for Misdemeanors Only, Lawyer Says

A man who taunted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) after fighting his way inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 indicated he’d be willing to accept a plea deal for misdemeanor charges, but prosecutors say his “scary behavior” warrants more serious consequences. Gabriel Garcia was arraigned on a superseding indictment...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

The Hill

403K+
Followers
48K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy