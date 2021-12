Price dropped down to the $154 level. Litecoin price analysis report is bearish for today. Support is for LTC is present at $144. The Litecoin price analysis is bearish for the fourth day consecutively. The coin is going through a loss as the price underwent a decline up to $154 today. The downtrend has been quite constant for the past four days, and today’s price function is also headed downwards. The trend was already downwards, but this sharp descend had been quite unexpected. Nonetheless, the bears are leading once again, and the LTC price has been devalued again.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO