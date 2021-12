Irish Illustrated has learned that special teams coordinator Brian Polian is expected to leave Notre Dame to become the special teams coordinator at LSU. There was some conversations regarding him potentially becoming the next head coach at Lafayette College, but he now joins the coaching staff in under new head coach Brian Kelly. Due to the relationship that goes back many years between Polian and Kelly, he was clearly one of the favorites to end up in Baton Rouge.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO