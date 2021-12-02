Metro Police launch initiative to prevent violent crime

“For example”, continued Tipton, “who in the world would have thought that we would have an armed robbery in Timpson, but just a few months ago someone held up one of the dollar stores. In fact, most people think the words 'theft' and 'robbery' mean the same thing, so when I first got the call from the store manager reporting the robbery I thought she meant a shop-lifting incident. I told her I'd be down after a little while but she said 'Josh, we've been ROBBED!' I said 'Do you mean with a GUN?' She said 'YES' so I said 'I'm sorry! I'll be right there”!

TIMPSON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO