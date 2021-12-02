ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Metro Police launch initiative to prevent violent crime

WSMV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetro Police launched an initiative to...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Wytheville Police partner with Ring to prevent crime ahead of the holidays

WYTHEVILLE, Va – A new partnership with the Wytheville police department is looking to reduce crime ahead of the holidays. The department is teaming up with Ring to use an app called “Neighbors” that shares surveillance video in hopes of deterring crime from neighborhoods or help identify porch pirates. “It’s...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police chief discusses controlling violent crime during community ‘chief’s forum’ event

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3BkvV3R. Portsmouth police chief discusses controlling violent crime during community ‘chief’s forum’ event. Isle of Wight community rallies together for five children who recently lost both parents. Jury holds CVS, Walgreens and Walmart responsible for roles in opioid crisis. COVID-19 November 24...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crimes#Metro Police
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Police to Add Tactical Teams to Address Violent Crime

Police in Oakland said Sunday that the department will add tactical teams to address a recent uptick in violent crime in the city. "Several tactical teams will support the patrol officers who are responding to armed caravans, illegal sideshows and other violent crimes. The tactical teams are highly skilled in de-escalating incidents," police said on social media Sunday afternoon. Last week, a security guard was fatally shot in an attempted armed robbery of a news crew in downtown Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
KATU.com

Oakland mayor reversing plan to defund police amid violent crime surge

OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) - Following a sharp increase in violent crimes, the mayor of one of California's biggest cities has reportedly decided to reverse plans on defunding police. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf reportedly announced her plans on Monday during a Zoom call with reporters. Her decision makes Oakland the latest...
OAKLAND, CA
14news.com

EPD partnering with national organization to combat violent crime

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The National Network for Safe Communities is working together with the Evansville Police Department to combat crimes people commit as part of a group. Police say they are seeing a trend in violent crimes. “The group violence is what’s overtaking not just Evansville, Indiana, but pretty...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Police Department receives grant to help implement new crime prevention approach

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department has received a federal grant award that will help it implement what it calls its “wrap-around” approach to preventing crimes committed by teenagers. The $125,000 grant will help provide resources directly into the homes of the city’s most familiar teenagers committing violence in the community. The police department said it wanted to stop...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4

Department of Violence Prevention discusses the level of crime in Oakland

KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Department of Violence Prevention discusses the level of crime in Oakland. CA Attorney General to announce update on retail theft case. Dine & Dish: Holiday drinks at San Francisco Brewing Co. Car break-in victim frustrated by Oakland police response. Operation Christmas Tree. Pregnant woman survives COVID-19.
OAKLAND, CA
Phys.org

Violent crime is rising. What can cities do?

In 2019, following a years-long decline, crime rates were flat or at all-time lows nationwide. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and a very different pattern emerged. Though major crimes dropped overall, violent crime surged. Across the U.S., rates of gun violence rose by 30 percent. Nearly 5,000 additional homicides occurred in 2020 compared to 2019—the biggest year-to-year jump in murders since 1960. Several cities reported record-high number of homicides, and non-fatal shootings went up, too.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Standard-Examiner

Text feedback initiative launched by Ogden police

OGDEN — The Ogden Police Department has launched a program in which automated follow-up texts are sent to crime victims and 911 callers to give people a chance to offer feedback about their interactions with officers. The department is able to send information such as case numbers, the names and...
OGDEN, UT
waukee.org

Waukee Police Offer Holiday Crime Prevention Tips and House Checks

The Waukee Police Department is encouraging residents to review these holiday safety tips to prevent theft. Lock your cars at all times. Do not leave keys, fobs or garage door openers in cars when parked outside the home. Do not leave valuables in your car, especially overnight. If you must...
WAUKEE, IA
scttx.com

Constable Tipton Speaks to TAGHS on Crime Prevention

“For example”, continued Tipton, “who in the world would have thought that we would have an armed robbery in Timpson, but just a few months ago someone held up one of the dollar stores. In fact, most people think the words 'theft' and 'robbery' mean the same thing, so when I first got the call from the store manager reporting the robbery I thought she meant a shop-lifting incident. I told her I'd be down after a little while but she said 'Josh, we've been ROBBED!' I said 'Do you mean with a GUN?' She said 'YES' so I said 'I'm sorry! I'll be right there”!
TIMPSON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy