In this news update, In Georgia all three men accused of chasing and killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery have been found guilty in the murder of the jogger's death, Armata's Market us handing out Thanksgiving food despite a fire that tore through its location on Shaker Road Tuesday morning and AAA expects 1.1 million drivers from Massachusetts on the road this Holiday weekend. Also, Meteorologist Janna Brown has the latest local forecast.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO