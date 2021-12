The winter sports season is starting and the Pine Bluffs Hornets Boys and Girls Varsity Basketball teams are starting their practices this week. Coach Kimzey believes that the Hornets will be the team to beat this year. However he also believes that Big Horn and Southeast will be right there at the top also. The Hornets will be bringing six players with starting experience back this year. There are five all conference and one all state players returning. After coming so close to going to state the Hornets are ready and motivated to take it all the way. They know that the journey to the state championship will be a tough one but they are ready for it.

PINE BLUFFS, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO