State Representative almost pushed to violence due to bullying 37-years ago

Two Youngstown residents are accusing redistricting leaders of ignoring federal precedent and discriminating against Black voters in their new district maps. The Rev. Kenneth L. Simon and Helen Youngblood, both registered voters from Youngstown, filed a lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court saying the new congressional and legislative district maps need to be rejected and […]
The post Federal lawsuit accuses discrimination in congressional redistricting appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Comments / 0