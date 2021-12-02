Wednesday evening forecast from News4

A cold front continues to move through the Great Plains and is expected to begin impacting our on Thursday evening. Winds have also begun to shift to the south, and this has allowed for increasing moisture moving into the area. The moisture is still primarily in the low levels, so despite higher humidity values, the mid-levels will remain fairly dry up until the actual front moves through. As a result, scattered showers are possible, but this system is still not expected to produce thunderstorms due to the lack of instability in place. Once the front clears the area early Friday morning, conditions return to being fairly pleasant. Only some lingering high level cloud cover is expected for Friday and Saturday. Low temps on Saturday are expected to be in the upper 30s to mid 40s due fairly strong cold air moving in behind the front.

