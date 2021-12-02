ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday evening forecast from News4

WSMV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers are moving out of the Midstate...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: A Few Evening Showers

Beautiful weather will close out the week with highs around 70 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will remain mild for early December, bottoming out in the upper 40s. Watch out for a few spots of fog around sunrise. Thursday and Friday will both be mostly sunny and milder. After lows in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Cloudier & Cooler Weekend; Storms Sunday Night

Clouds and cooler temperatures take over this weekend with a few showers possible during the day. Today will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 60s. A light shower or two is possible early in the day, but certainly not an overall wet day. Lows will be around 50° early tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT
yourcentralvalley.com

Monday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

Dense fog will be an issue again tonight, and a dense fog advisory is in effect until noon tomorrow. Temperatures will be chilly tonight, then milder tomorrow afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
MyStateline.com

Cloud cover increases Wednesday – Showers possible for some Wednesday evening

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon warmed into the mid and upper 40s after starting off in the upper teens and low 20s. The warm up the result of a gusty south wind for much of the afternoon. High pressure moving through the Midwest and Great Lakes kept skies mostly clear, and will help keep skies mostly clear through the night. But cloud cover will increase as early as Wednesday morning, turning skies mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WPTV

Chilly Tuesday, even cooler Wednesday morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Showers are firing up over the Gulf Stream and moving into coastal Palm Beach County by midnight. Overnight lows will be chilly especially with the cold northwest wind. Lows in the 40s and 50s. A chilly morning with a few showers possible. A slow warm...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wxxv25.com

11/24 – Brantly’s “Warmer” Wednesday Evening Forecast

A cold front continues to move through the Great Plains and is expected to begin impacting our on Thursday evening. Winds have also begun to shift to the south, and this has allowed for increasing moisture moving into the area. The moisture is still primarily in the low levels, so despite higher humidity values, the mid-levels will remain fairly dry up until the actual front moves through. As a result, scattered showers are possible, but this system is still not expected to produce thunderstorms due to the lack of instability in place. Once the front clears the area early Friday morning, conditions return to being fairly pleasant. Only some lingering high level cloud cover is expected for Friday and Saturday. Low temps on Saturday are expected to be in the upper 30s to mid 40s due fairly strong cold air moving in behind the front.
ENVIRONMENT
KDRV

Wednesday, December 1st Evening Weather

More low clouds and fog will impact our inland valleys tonight. Dry weather will continue through the weekend with low clouds being the most stubborn in westside valleys of Southern Oregon.
ENVIRONMENT
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Chilly Next Couple of Days

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The main story the next two days will be the colder air that has taken over the Mid State. Tonight will remain very cold. Morning lows will be in the mid 20s. Tuesday afternoon will be a chilly one, but with less wind than on Monday. Highs...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Strong-Severe Storms Overnight

*** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for the overnight. Overnight, showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous as a cold front approaches. Damaging wind gusts will be possible with this band of rain/storms. Isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out overnight either. The line of storms should reach southwest...
ENVIRONMENT
WSMV

Storms create power outages for Monday morning

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As storms move through the area in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, do not be surprised if you lose power in your area. As of 8:30 a.m., several thousand people are waking up without power after the first line of storms move through. DAVIDSON COUNTY: 970. CHEATHAM...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy