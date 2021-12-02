ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Let it sneaux, let it sneaux, let it sneaux at UL's Martin Hall

By KATC News
 5 days ago
It was a winter wonderland Wednesday at Martin Hall on UL Lafayette's campus.

The annual Sneaux Day tradition brings a little bit of the North Pole down to the swamp by making it snow in front of the building.

Santa also takes a bit of time out of his hectic schedule to make an appearance for pictures with the little ones.

While enjoying the snow, families were also able to make ornaments, build snowmen, and drink hot cocoa.

UL Lafayette President Dr. Joseph Savoie said the event is a fun time for both kids and adults.

"It's the family and the kids celebrating and enjoying the university and getting to play with snow, which a lot of them often don't get many opportunities to do. They are always excited to see Santa, they're always excited to have the snow fights, so it runs the gamut from two- to thirty-year-olds and it's just a lot of fun."

