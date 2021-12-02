ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares jump 24% after report of $1 billion fundraising target

By MarketWatch
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition company that has agreed to merge with a media property being developed by former President Donald Trump, increased more than 24% in after-hours trading Wednesday, after a report that the entity is seeking to raise up to $1 billion. Reuters reported...

Entrepreneur

4 Recent IPOs Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 80% or More

Bullish market sentiment and a low-interest-rate environment have coaxed many IPOs to market this year. And more IPOs are lined up this month despite COVID-19-omicron-related concerns. Wall Street analysts expect recently listed stocks Robinhood Markets (HOOD), DLocal (DLO), ironSource (IS), and Sprinklr (CXM) to rally by more than 80% in price in the near term. So, we think it could be wise to add these names to one’s watchlist now.
STOCKS
aithority.com

Alltemp, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Digital Marketing Firm

Platform to offer all-encompassing digital marketing tools to disrupt fragmented marketplace. Alltemp, Inc. announces that the Company has completed the acquisition of an established digital marketing business, Digi Messaging & Advertising, Inc. (“Digi”) through a share exchange agreement. To complement its existing B2B services, the Company plans to roll out...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Coupa Software's stock fall 9% on Q3 results

Coupa Inc.'s COUP, +1.97% stock tumbled 9% in extended trading Monday after the company reported fiscal third-quarter results. Coupa reported a net loss of $91.2 million, or $1.23 a share, compared with a net loss of $60.8 million, or 88 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were 31 cents a share. Revenue climbed 40% to $185.8 million from $132.9 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of 3 cents a share on revenue of $178 million. Shares of Coupa are down 49% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.64% higher to $44.15 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.54 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Walgreens Boots, American Express share gains contribute to Dow's 775-point surge

Powered by strong returns for shares of Walgreens Boots and American Express, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is soaring Monday afternoon. Shares of Walgreens Boots (WBA) and American Express (AXP) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 775 points (2.2%) higher. Walgreens Boots's shares are up $2.15 (4.6%) while those of American Express are up $6.29, or 4.0%, combining for an approximately 56-point boost for the Dow. Visa (V) Intel (INTC) and Boeing (BA) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow stages nearly 650-point rally for best day since March as Fauci comments deliver dose of bullishness to Wall St.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its best daily gain since early March as investors turned more bullish on Monday, following last week's volatile stretch that had been sparked by concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Fears of a policy error by the Federal Reserve also have been making investors uneasy. On Monday, the Dow (DJIA) closed up 1.9% or about 647 points, to reach 35,227, powered by gains in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) while the S&P 500 index (SPX) closed up 1.2% to reach 4,591 and the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) advanced 0.9% to end at around 15,225. The more upbeat trading in stocks came as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.'s leading specialist in infectious diseases, offered encouraging comments on the outlook of the omicron variant over the weekend. Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" that early reports about the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus suggest it might be less severe than initially feared. Shares of vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA) meanwhile, ended down more than 13%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kinder Morgan says it expects 'robust' 2022 and dividend of $1.11

Kinder Morgan Inc. (kmi) shares rose 1% late Monday after the energy infrastructure company unveiled its preliminary 2022 expectations, including a dividend of $1.11 a share. Fundamentals are likely to remain "robust" and 2022 is likely to be a "very strong year," Chief Executive Steve Kean said in a statement. Per-share earnings are seen at $1.09. The company also expects to return additional value to shareholders next year through an anticipated annualized dividend of $1.11 a share, and a share buyback program of up to $750 million, it said. Shares of Kinder Morgan ended the regular trading day up 1.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 2.23% to $162.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.98 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
leedaily.com

Nvidia’s Shares Tank After Analyst Said $40 Billion Arm Acquisition Might Not Happen

Nvidia is a Corporation that designs graphics processing units for gaming, office workers, crypto mining, mobile computing, and the auto market. The company is a dominating manufacturer of high-end graphics processing units. It is known for developing integrated circuits. Ceo of the Company. Nvidia was established in April 1993 by...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Westpac to bolster digital offering with MoneyBrilliant acquisition

Westpac has signed an acquisition deal with AMP Limited to acquire its money management app MoneyBrilliant for an undisclosed amount. MoneyBrilliant is a budgeting and cashflow tool designed to help users manager their money by displaying financial accounts and insights in one place. Westpac said the plan is to ultimately...
PERSONAL FINANCE
