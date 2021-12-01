ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several TV stations pull 'Oz' show as host runs for Senate

WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgZR2_0dBiraI600
Election 2022 Senate- Pennsylvania Oz FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York. TV stations in Philadelphia, New York City and Cleveland said Wednesday that they are taking down the "Dr. Oz Show," now that the show's host, Mehmet Oz, has formally become a candidate for U.S. Senate. The stations were compelled by the Federal Communications Commission's “equal time” rules that give rival candidates the ability to request matching air time. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — TV stations in Philadelphia, New York City and Cleveland said Wednesday that they are taking down the "Dr. Oz Show," now that the show's host, Mehmet Oz, has formally become a candidate for U.S. Senate.

The stations were compelled by the Federal Communications Commission's “equal time” rules that give rival candidates the ability to request matching air time.

Oz, 61, will bring his unrivaled name recognition and wealth to a wide-open race that is expected to be among the nation's most competitive and could determine control of the Senate in next year's election.

This is the celebrity heart surgeon's first run for public office, but he is facing a crowded Republican primary. The longtime New Jersey resident says he moved to Pennsylvania a year ago.

A spokesperson for Fox Television Stations said Wednesday that its stations in New York City and Philadelphia have dropped the “Dr. Oz Show.” Parts of northeastern Pennsylvania get New York TV channels. Cleveland’s WJW-TV said it made the decision because its signal “bleeds a little bit into Pennsylvania.”

Other stations in Pennsylvania may follow suit. The show typically airs at 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Oz became a household name as a guest on Oprah Winfrey's show before starting his own show in 2009. He films the show in New York City.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Primetimer

What will become of The Dr. Oz. Show with Mehmet Oz running for U.S. Senate?

Oz's website, DoctorOz.com, was transformed today from a destination for his daytime talk show to his U.S. Senate campaign site. As TVLine's Matt Webb Mitovich notes, The Dr. Oz Show has been renewed through 2023. "Reps for Sony Pictures Television, which co-produces The Dr. Oz Show, had no comment, but sources tell us that the studio is reviewing its options and discussing with broadcast partners how to possibly move forward," says Mitovich. "This much is known, however: what used to be the daytime show’s online hub, DoctorOz.com, abruptly shifted gears on Tuesday, erasing any and all show/tune-in information and replacing it with news of Oz’s campaign launch and a 'Why I’m Running' explainer."
TODAY.com

Dr. Oz announces run for US Senate

Dr. Mehmet Oz is entering the world of politics. The "Dr. Oz Show" host, who is a trained cardiothoracic surgeon, announced Tuesday on his website and on Twitter that he will run for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania in 2022. Oz, 61, will enter the race as a Republican...
kiss951.com

Dr. Oz’s TV Show Is Pulled Off The Air In New York City

If Dr. Oz was hoping his show would help him get elected to the U.S. Senate, he would be wrong. Thanks to the FCC’s Equal Time doctrine, TMZ is reporting that it looks like his TV show is being blacked out in Pennsylvania and surrounding areas, including New York City. The rule says that each candidate would need equal air time. And since Dr. Oz’s show is one hour long each weekday and there are seven other Republicans running for the open Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, TV stations are balking.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Known best for hosting ‘Dr. Oz Show,’ celebrity doctor expected to enter Pa. U.S. Senate race

The 61-year-old, a longtime New Jersey resident, will appear on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Tuesday night. Hannity teased the interview Monday by saying: “He has a huge announcement. Hint: Think midterm election.” The post Known best for hosting ‘Dr. Oz Show,’ celebrity doctor expected to enter Pa. U.S. Senate race appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
TheWrap

Does Dr Oz’s Senate Run Spell the End of His Hit TV Show?

For starters, it would likely trigger the FCC’s Equal Time rule if ”Dr. Oz“ continues to air in Pennsylvania. Does Dr. Mehmet Oz’s bid for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania spell the end of the “Dr. Oz Show”?. On Tuesday morning, the cardiothoracic surgeon turned daytime-TV host formally announced...
wtmj.com

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s Dr. Oz Show after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey’s show, announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican. Oz, 61, will bring his unrivaled...
WGAU

2021's notable moments on TV: Capitol riot, 'Rust,' Shatner

If a year can be accused of bait-and-switch, 2021 is fair game. It was reasonable to believe, or hope, that the pandemic would steadily recede in the rear-view mirror, that a White House transition might mean less political rancor, that America could honorably end its “forever war” in Afghanistan. Television,...
